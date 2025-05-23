Speaking to the Herald on Thursday, Betham said his body “definitely felt it” after the event.

The 26-year-old played rugby union throughout his schooling at Auckland’s St Peter’s College and Kelston Boys’ High School, before being selected in the wider training squad of the NPC’s Bay of Plenty Steamers.

He moved to Christchurch, where he currently plays semi-professional-grade rugby league – and has gone on to represent Canterbury.

Asked how the “run it straight” event compared to a standard rugby league game, Betham said it was “a lot harder, collision-wise”.

“On the footy field you’ve got people chucking on footwork, and they’re trying to evade you almost. But this one was proper contact, you had to chuck a shoulder on something."

But as he stood 20m away from his competitors, ready to brace for each of his jarring collisions, Betham said he felt “really relaxed”.

“I think from the start, when they were taking us through the debriefs and all of that kind of stuff, I pretty much said to myself, ‘Just play it simple, play it safe, don’t try and go for the big hits because obviously that’s when you or someone else could get hurt’.

“I was just playing it safe and if a big hit came, then it came.”

And the big hits came aplenty, with the judging panel crowning Betham the unanimous winner of the night – taking home the significant cash prize and a spot in the final event next month with $200k up for grabs.

In his acceptance speech on the night, Betham said the money would go towards giving back to his grandparents – a statement he echoed when speaking to the Herald.

“It means heaps, especially just [to be able to] give back to my grandparents and stuff. And then I guess it sort of gives us a head start in life, trying to be wise and [have the opportunity] to grow that $20k into something bigger.”

Betham said he decided to enter the competition after seeing the staggering prize money on offer, and an opportunity to be a part of the sport’s growing platform.

He said the sport had a “massive future” ahead, with plans for the league to travel to America, Saudi Arabia and the UK later in the year.

“Runit is doing an awesome job, especially for us blokes that love a bit of crash and bang. They’re definitely doing a massive job and just big ups to them.”

Combat sport condemned by leading doctors

Leading neuroscientists have consistently condemned the concept since its inception.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert Dr Helen Murray told the Herald there is clearly “a high risk of head injury in this event”.

“From a CTE standpoint, we know that exposure to repeated head acceleration events is the biggest risk factor for CTE pathology, and therefore finding ways to reduce these impacts in contact sports is a priority for player safety,” Murray said.

“It appears there is no attempt to mitigate head acceleration events in this activity and the risk of significant injury is high given the intent to collide, so I do not support it.”

Professor Patria Hume, sports scientist and injury prevention expert at Auckland University of Technology, called the sport “a step backwards” in athlete safety.

“We’ve spent years building evidence-based strategies to reduce head and neck injuries in rugby and contact sports. This event ignores all of that.”

Stacey Mowbray, chief executive of Headway – a concussion and brain injury education charity – told the Herald the events present “serious risk of traumatic brain injury or death”.

“Headway supports sports but run it straight is not a sport. It is a dangerous spectacle with an extremely high risk of brain injury.

She believed promotional material and the event’s format appear to “deliberately target vulnerable communities” by offering large prize money as an incentive to participate.

“For many, particularly those under financial pressure, that’s a difficult offer to refuse – even when the risk of serious harm is known.”

‘No athlete should bear the burden’: League says it covers all medical expenses

In a statement to the Herald after the second trial night, a Runit Championship League spokesperson said the organisation was “committed to the health, safety and well-being of every athlete who represents our brand”.

Of the eight competitors on Wednesday, three were forced to retire with injuries – two of whom showed signs of a concussion. That was after one of the first competitors on Monday night’s trial was knocked unconscious.

“We recognise that competing at the highest level comes with physical risks, and we firmly believe that no athlete should bear the burden of those risks alone,” the league said.

They said the organisation covers 100% of all medical expenses directly related to injuries sustained while competing.

“In addition, if an athlete is unable to work due to a competition-related injury, we ensure their wages are fully paid during their recovery period.

“Our athletes are the heart of what we do, and we stand by them – on and off the field. Their commitment to excellence is matched by our commitment to their care.”

