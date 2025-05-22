“They’re basing their decision on an Australian organisation that’s already had two shows this week, with another one coming up in June. And yet, they’ve cancelled us – the locals."

The Australian event Ngaluafe is referring to is the Runit Championship League, which held events at Trusts Arena on Monday and Wednesday where the nightly winners claimed $20,000 each.

The Herald understands a final is set to take place on June 11, with the winner to pocket $200,000.

The Herald attended Wednesday’s event, which saw two people knocked out while another slumped to the ground and appeared to have a seizure.

The Runit Championship League is the biggest of the three entities running similar events across Auckland over the next week, including Run it Straight and Up the Guts.

“We’ve implemented our safety measures and rules based on these Australian organisations, but our rules and regulations are not the same,” said Ngaluafe.

“For example, we have half the running distance to minimise collision impact. Mouthguards, headgear and shoulder protection are compulsory here. We have on-field spotters, first aiders and medics on site. Participant safety is our number one priority.

“But not only that, our biggest goal is to raise awareness for mental health and suicide. Mental Health New Zealand stats show that Māori and Pasifika, especially our men, have the highest rates of suicide in this country, particularly our young males aged 15 to 24 years old.“

