Hundreds filled the stands of the Trusts Stadium in West Auckland on Wednesday night to watch the second Runit Championship League trial. Photo / Mike Scott

“This is awesome. Culture, passion. We’re reminded of our warrior ancestors,” former NRL heavyweight George Burgess told the Herald during the event.

Burgess joined the Runit Championship League with the goal of taking it global.

“To see the crowd here getting involved is awesome, this is what it’s all about.”

Burgess, who made more than 150 NRL appearances and earned 15 caps for England before his retirement from rugby league in 2022, said the league was improving with each event.

“With our safety, our production, security ... it’s done right.”

Asked how the two Auckland events compared with Runit’s inaugural event in Melbourne last month, Burgess said New Zealand was “the heartland of the hits”.

“The participation has been unbelievable so we’re really happy.”

Eight competitors took part, hoping to win the $20,000 prize on offer. Photo / Mike Scott

The idea – which has occasionally been seen on school fields during lunchtime in past – has been extensively criticised by neuroscientists and charities educating about concussions and brain injuries.

And while the league has previously stated knockouts are not the aim of the sport but a byproduct, there is certainly an increased risk.

Of the eight competitors on Wednesday, three were forced to retire with injuries – two who showed clear symptoms of a concussion. That was after one of the first competitors on Monday night’s trial was knocked unconscious.

It was difficult to watch some of the collisions, with the powerful thumps of shoulders hitting chests echoing throughout the stadium before an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

Three competitors were forced to retire from the event with injuries - two who showed clear symptoms of a concussion. Photo / Mike Scott

It looked like two trains colliding at full speed, with some spectators having to shield their eyes in the immediate aftermath.

Before the final match-up of the night, competition organisers paraded the winner from the Monday event to present him with his $20,000 prize.

Almost as a badge of honour, his arm lay in a sling – perhaps a reminder of the reality that Runit brings – while hospital-grade socks clearly adorned his feet.

A new champion – fittingly named Champ – was crowned and awarded the large prize, along with a ticket to the grand final in Auckland next month, with a staggering $200k up for grabs.

Champ Betham of Christchurch was crowned the winner on the night, taking home $20,000 and an invitation to the final Auckland event next month. Photo / Mike Scott

The Trusts Arena spectacle came just hours after an organiser – unrelated to Runit Championship League – of two similar “run it straight” events scheduled to be held this week announced they had been cancelled – claiming Auckland Council and the New Zealand Government said they weren’t allowed.

Auckland Council denied this, however, saying organisers had not applied for any event permits or made any requests to book council-owned or managed sites.

“However, if the organisers were to follow the correct process, we believe it is highly unlikely the event would have met the council’s guidelines for approval,” said the council’s general manager of parks and community facilities, Taryn Crewe.

“In addition to health and safety considerations, Auckland’s sports fields are in high demand at this time of year, with priority given to agreements with regional sports organisations,” Crewe said.

From an outsider’s perspective, there is very obviously an increased risk of injury associated with the concept in comparison to other contact sports. However, it is hard to see the sport disappearing anytime soon with the significant following it has garnered over the last month.

With the Runit Championship League amassing well over 50 million views on social media in the past month, the number of attendees steadily growing and a plan to take it to America, Saudi Arabia and the UK later in the year, it is difficult to see the following diminishing any time soon.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.