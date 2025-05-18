A former NRL and English international heavyweight has partnered with a controversial new sport set to debut in Auckland this week that has rival participants run straight at each other with full force.
George Burgess, who is no stranger to heavy hits, has defended the recently established Runit Championship League – which has been extensively criticised as the “dumbest game ever”.
Two trial days are set to be held at Trusts Arena on Monday and Wednesday nights this week, with 16 players competing for prizes of $20,000. The top eight earn a spot in the final, which will be held in June – where the winner takes home a baffling $200k.
Burgess, who had over 150 NRL appearances and 15 caps for England before his retirement from rugby league in 2022, told the Herald he saw the concept as a “really good opportunity” and wanted to get involved in the team.
The 33-year-old was himself involved in an ‘exhibition match’ at the league’s first event in Melbourne last month, running full speed at Super Rugby powerhouse and Fijian international Nemani Nadolo.
“People want to see competition and this is definitely the purest form of that – two guys up against each other and one’s going to come off the best," Burgess said.
The sport involves a runner and a tackler running full speed at each other on a 20m x 4m “battlefield” designed for “maximum action and non-stop intensity”.
“Victory belongs to the one who dominates the collision,” it says on the Runit Championship League website.
Among those in attendance at the Auckland trials this week would be professional New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker and potentially the cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams – who Burgess said were both fans of the concept.
“[Williams] used to put the big hits on and put the hits on me a few times while I was playing against him, so he’d be someone we’d look to get involved.”
But the sport has been slammed by New Zealand Rugby and criticised by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) experts who say the risk of significant injury is high given the intent to collide.
Asked what was being done to mitigate the risk of serious head injuries in association with the league, Burgess said “with any contact sport, there’s going to be that risk”.
“As there is [risk] in the UFC, rugby league, union, any sport. We’re not different here, but we will be going to the best measures to make sure the players are protected and prepared.
“We’re not getting anyone in off the street, we’re vetting the athletes... They’re athletes that know what they’re doing, they know how to hit and how to protect themselves.”
Despite this, the Herald understands at least two of the eight competitors in the first Melbourne final were knocked unconscious.