“Run it straight” is touted as a new combat sport that attempts to mirror actions seen in rugby league, union and AFL matches.
It features opposing individuals – a ball runner and a tackler – run full speed at each other with the goal of trying to bowl each other over.
The Runit Championship League hosted its inaugural live tournament in Melbourne last night, and a similar event is set to come to New Zealand this month.
“New Zealand Rugby [NZR] does not have any association with the international Runit events or similar amateur events, which we believe carry significant risk of serious injury,” NZ Rugby told the Herald.
The concern comes after footage emerged last week of a man being knocked unconscious and suffering an apparent seizure during an event in Australia as hundreds of children watched on.
The ball runner cops a shoulder to the head and slumps to the floor, before suffering what appears to be an involuntary repeat arm-jerking movement as he is crowded by hundreds of spectators.
“Together, we deliver a range of programmes in our sport designed to minimise the risk of injury to our players, including world-leading head injury protocols and safe tackle technique programmes in the community game.”
“From a CTE standpoint, we know that exposure to repeated head acceleration events is the biggest risk factor for CTE pathology, and therefore finding ways to reduce these impacts in contact sports is a priority for player safety,” Murray said.
“It appears there is no attempt to mitigate head acceleration events in this activity and the risk of significant injury is high given the intent to collide, so I do not support it.”