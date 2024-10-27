Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rugby star Shane Christie’s brain damage fix that New Zealand Rugby won’t allow to be made public

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
  • The top-tier player’s concussions led to a brain injury and an early retirement from playing.
  • Shane Christie worked with New Zealand Rugby to develop fixes to concussion management but the death of his friend and fellow player Billy Guyton spurred Christie to speak publicly on concussion.
  • New Zealand Rugby has told him the recommended fixes they devised are confidential.

Former Māori All Black and Super Rugby player Shane Christie has been gagged by New Zealand Rugby from talking about safety recommendations he negotiated when he could no longer play the game because of concussion-related brain injury.

The recommendations were conceived in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand