Saint Kentigern College first XV prepare for action. Photo / Bruce Holloway

The loss of the huge Auckland market (also Sky’s home base) from 2023 broadcasts onwards soon prompted Sky to ditch its live coverage nationally.

But Ellie Brosnahan, Sky’s head of communications, said the reason for the return of First XV rugby to pay-TV screens was simple: “Viewers have asked for it.”

She added: “We are big rugby fans ourselves and have long historic relationships with a lot of schools, and we thought it was the right time to bring it back.

“Clearly, there is an audience out there and the fact is First XV never completely left our screens,” she said, noting the likes of Whakaata Māori’s popular YouTube coverage of Super 8 (Central North Island) First XV competition and an increasing number of live broadcasts on Facebook.

She also cited Sacred Heart‘s brilliant documentary, Sacred, which summarised the Auckland college’s title-winning season in 2023, despite the media ban.

An unconditional Sacred Heart fan, complete with his well-worn homemade megaphone.

“The enthusiasm we are seeing from audiences and schools around the country means we are well placed to produce a great selection of matches this year.

“While we haven’t confirmed the National Top Four today, it is our intention to broadcast a selection of matches that includes key rivalries, iconic inter-school fixtures and a range of finals matches.

“We’re working closely with schools around the country to finalise the schedule and will share more in due course.”

Confirmed fixtures for Sky’s upcoming coverage start with the Miles Toyota First XV Premiership (Crusaders region) clash between last year’s national runners-up, Nelson College, and Marlborough Boys’ College on May 29. The Kyocera North Harbour First XV derby between 2023 Top Four finalists Westlake Boys’ High and Rosmini College screens on June 7.

“We are really excited, and this is a step back into the water to test appetites for teams and schools that choose to invite us in.”

Brosnahan said there had been “constructive conversations” with Auckland 1A schools, “but this was not the year for them”.

“However, we would love to work with them again if it was deemed appropriate.”

Christchurch Boys' High School players in training. Photo / George Heard

Other matches to be broadcast include traditional clashes between Tranzit Coachline First XV Premiership (Wellington) powerhouses Wellington College and St Patrick’s College Silverstream, on June 11, and St Patrick’s College Silverstream vs St Patrick’s College Town, on July 16.

The Southern Schools Rugby Championship inter-school fixture between Otago Boys’ High School and King’s High School will be broadcast on July 19, while the 99th Quadrangular Tournament – featuring Wellington College, Nelson College, Whanganui Collegiate and hosts Christ’s College – will be shown on Sky between June 24-26.

Nelson College principal Richard Washington is among those looking forward to having Sky broadcast upcoming matches.

“For our boys, pulling on the Nelson College jersey means standing for something bigger than themselves,” he said.

“Our ongoing partnership with Sky allows their journey to be seen and supported by those who matter most: their whānau, friends, Old Boys, and wider community, regardless of where rugby might take them.”

Nelson College in action. Photo / Tasman Rugby Union

By contrast, Auckland principals are on record as being completely at odds with those sentiments.

In October 2002, De La Salle College principal Myles Hogarty said media coverage led to “unnecessary hype”.

“Many of our students already feel enormous pressure when they take the field,” he said.

“It is our job as principals to create safer environments for all of our students, and we believe this course of action is entirely appropriate given what appears to be a greater emphasis than ever on commercialising school sports and the potential exploitation of those who choose to play it.”

Sky head of sport content Gary Burchett was excited to be showcasing the best schoolboy rugby from across the country again.

“The return of First XV rugby to Sky Sport allows us to connect and uplift school rugby on a national scale, and to highlight and support the passionate and positive tribalism that exists within New Zealand’s school communities,” he said.

“We’ve heard from rugby fans around the country that they appreciate the opportunity to follow the fortunes of school teams, whether they’re school age themselves, or continuing to support a team that they’ve long held an interest in.”

Liam Jack, of Christ's College, on the charge in 2022.

In terms of commentary talent, no names have yet been released, with planning still under way.

“But as per Sky’s previous approach, we intend to draw on our strong bench of rugby commentary and production talent to produce a high-quality broadcast for our audiences,” Brosnahan said.

Meanwhile, the potential quality of the First XV rugby product was underlined by sideline comments after Westlake Boys’ High beat Tauranga Boys’ College 31-29 in a thriller on Wednesday. The encounter featured four tries in six minutes early on.

“If Super Rugby was played like this, the crowds would be going through the roof,” said spectator Scott Cordes, who described it as “hybrid rugby”.

“It was a thrill-a-minute contrast between two top schools with only a missed conversion separating the teams.

“It was entertaining and beautiful to watch – just a different level, like running rugby used to be.

“And the refereeing added to the spectacle so much that I went and congratulated the young ref at the final whistle. In reply, he commented that it was what referees like to see as well, and that school rugby ‘really gets it’.”

Sky Television confirmed fixture list:

Thursday, May 29: Nelson College vs Marlborough Boys’ College from 12.30pm.

Saturday, June 7: Westlake Boys’ High School vs Rosmini College from 12pm.

Wednesday, June 11: Wellington College vs St Patrick’s College Silverstream from 1pm.

Tuesday, June 24: Quadrangular Tournament – Nelson College vs Whanganui Collegiate from 11.25am; Christ’s College vs Wellington College from 1.40pm.

Thursday, June 26: Quadrangular Tournament Plate Final from 10.25am.

Thursday, June 26: Quadrangular Tournament Final from 12.40pm.

Wednesday, July 16: St Patrick’s College Silverstream vs St Patrick’s College Town from 12.30pm.

Saturday, July 19: Otago Boys’ High School vs King’s High School from 12.30pm.