But now, other analogous events are appearing across Auckland, with different organisers set to host events this week.
What other groups are organising similar events?
In Auckland alone this week, two other groups are planning to run similar events, with large cash prizes the common denominator.
Run It Straight 24
The Herald last month published a video from an event run by YouTube content creators in Australia – in which a man was knocked unconscious and suffered an apparent seizure as hundreds of children watched on.
The ball runner cops a shoulder to the head and slumps to the floor, before suffering what appears to be an involuntary repeat arm-jerking movement on the ground as he is crowded by hundreds of spectators, including children.
“Dumbest game ever ... And yet people [are] running out to celebrate over someone who almost lost his life,” one person commented on the video, which had been viewed more than 2.5 million times in a matter of days.
Runit Championship League organisers said the incident captured in the video was not in any way related to them and called it “quite distressing”.
“The video we felt was horrendous and backyard events such as that one was very disappointing to see.”
The organisers of the event, named Run It Straight 24, did not comment on the video when approached by the Herald but have now crossed to this side of the Tasman to run similar backyard-style events.
Seemingly competing with Runit Championship League, the organisers will host two events in South Auckland this week – one at the Manukau Rovers Rugby Football Club on Wednesday and another at the Marist Saints Rugby League Club on Thursday.
They have advertised a $10,000 prize for the winner and $2000 for second place.
“From a CTE standpoint, we know that exposure to repeated head acceleration events is the biggest risk factor for CTE pathology, and therefore finding ways to reduce these impacts in contact sports is a priority for player safety,” Murray said.