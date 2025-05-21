Local Democracy understands the event was being promoted by @runitstraight24.

Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich, chairman of the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, told Local Democracy Reporting the board opposed the event on public health and safety grounds. Bakulich also confirmed no official application had been made to Auckland Council.

“An event was scheduled at Williams Park Māngere [on Wednesday]. The Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board opposes this event for reasons of safety, given what data is available as a result of brain and health-related injuries,” Bakulich said.

“This event did not apply for an approved permit from Auckland Council, nor a parks booking through the Auckland Council process. This event will now not take place at Williams Park, Māngere.”

Auckland Council confirmed to Local Democracy Reporting that Williams Park is council-owned, and no applications were received.

Williams Park in Māngere, where a planned "Run It Straight" event was cancelled after causing concern from the local board over safety and permits. Photo / Tauanu'u Nick Bakulich via LDR

Eli Nathan, Auckland Council’s head of area operations, says a permit is required for events that meet certain conditions, such as involving more than 150 people, public safety risks, or the use of vehicles, power, or food vendors.

“For clarity, the council has not received an application for a permit nor a booking for the ground and therefore cannot comment on this event.”

Permitted events on council land must meet health and safety planning requirements under the Health and Safety at Work Act. Nathan said event organisers unsure about their obligations are encouraged to contact the council for advice.

“We are not aware of any contact being made by the organisers regarding a permit or booking.”

The Australian-based company, RUNIT Championship League, debuted in Melbourne in April and made its way to Auckland this month.

However, a RUNIT Championship League spokesperson said they did not an event booked at Māngere.

“I believe who you are referring to is @runitstraight24 on Instagram.”

The Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board opposed the event, citing safety risks and data on brain injuries. Photo / Auckland Council

It is understood that @runitstraight24 is a separate social media account currently promoting and staging “Run It Straight” events across South Auckland.

In an Instagram reel posted last week, events were planned for Manukau Rovers on May 21 and the Marist Saints on May 22.

However, last night on their Instagram account, a video was posted announcing that the South Auckland events were cancelled after local council and Government intervened.

“Tomorrow’s show, Wednesday and Thursday at Rovers and Marist Saints has been cancelled,” the video said.

“We tried to come back to the home of Run It Straight, but unfortunately, your councils and your parliament has actually called us in and said we’re not allowed to run any on the local field.

“So, stay with us, we’re still working on ways to get a field and bring a show to, you know, the home of the Run It Straight.

“We’re coming. Let’s go.”

The group has been approached for further comment.

Health professionals have raised alarms about the dangers of “Run It Straight” events, with some critics dubbing it “the dumbest sport ever”.

AUT professor and sports biomechanics expert Patria Hume told RNZ’s Midday Report on Tuesday that the sport ignores decades of evidence on head injury risks, calling it a “reckless and dangerous spectacle”.

The deliberate design to maximise impact was irresponsible and scientifically indefensible, defying decades of head injury research, she told RNZ.

Bakulich has also expressed concern about the wider spread of these unsanctioned events in South Auckland and said he plans to speak directly with Manukau Rovers leadership.

“I will be expressing concerns to the Rovers from the community that includes safety and liability,” he said.

“I would not think that this is the kind of thing that should be encouraged, given data on concussion and head-related injuries.”

Bakulich said the board continues to support community events that are safe, positive, and follow proper processes, especially when young people are involved.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.