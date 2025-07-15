Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v South Africa: Jasper Wiese to miss Eden Park test after receiving four test ban for head-butt

AFP
Quick Read

Jasper Wiese of South Africa has been handed a four-test ban. Photo / Getty Images

Jasper Wiese of South Africa has been handed a four-test ban. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

South Africa No 8 Jasper Wiese has been banned for four matches after head-butting Italy prop Danilo Fischetti in last weekend’s test victory in Gqeberha, World Rugby has announced.

The 29-year-old back-rower will miss a one-off test against Georgia in Mbombela this weekend and three Rugby Championship matches – two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save