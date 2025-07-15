All Blacks v South Africa: Jasper Wiese to miss Eden Park test after receiving four test ban for head-butt

Jasper Wiese of South Africa has been handed a four-test ban. Photo / Getty Images

South Africa No 8 Jasper Wiese has been banned for four matches after head-butting Italy prop Danilo Fischetti in last weekend’s test victory in Gqeberha, World Rugby has announced.

The 29-year-old back-rower will miss a one-off test against Georgia in Mbombela this weekend and three Rugby Championship matches – two at home to Australia and one against New Zealand in Auckland.

Wiese will be available for selection when the Springboks face the All Blacks in Wellington on September 13, seven days after the first meeting between the sides.

South Africa then face Argentina twice to complete their Rugby Championship schedule. They meet France, Italy, Ireland and Wales during a November tour to Europe.

Wiese was red-carded after 22 minutes of the first half in the second test against Italy when South Africa were leading by 10 points.