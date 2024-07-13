Rieko Ioane 6

Fairly quiet game on his home patch. Forced two turnovers in defence inside the All Blacks 22m. But was caught offside with England on attack and missed a few tackles.

Jordie Barrett 8

Led the way with game-high 13 tackles and had 10 runs, behind only Tele’a. Gave away a penalty for a tackle in the air. Reliable takes under high ball. Helped his brother with the match-winning tackle.

Mark Tele’a 8

Showed off loose forward skills to score from back of a ruck. Beaten in the air for England’s second try. But also forced turnover and always a threat out wide including a smart finish for second try.

Damian McKenzie 7

An improved performance on last week with a more direct kicking game. Beat six defenders, a game high, from seven runs. Worked in tandem better when Beauden Barrett was on the field.

Finlay Christie 7

His chance to impress in the No 9 jersey on home turf and did a fairly decent job. Helped early turnover with Taylor and made a tackle which forced penalty at scrum time. Kicking game was effective.

Ardie Savea 7

Busy with ball in hand and on defence, so a big workrate but wasn’t as effective as usual at the breakdown.

Dalton Papali’i 7

High tackle count, especially in first half, including a turnover penalty. Workrate looked to drop in second half but a strong outing.

Samipeni Finau 6

Didn’t make a huge impact. Quiet first quarter but got involved more as half went on. Replaced after 50 minutes. Made nine tackles.

Patrick Tuipulotu 6

Not as great as his last performance at Eden Park. Quiet first half and was replaced 15 minutes into second half. Forced turnover at lineout but was also part of a lineout that struggled to win consistent ball.

Scott Barrett 7

Led the side in tackles (13) but also penalties (two). Probably needs to take some blame for lineout issues. Did a fine job disrupting England’s lineout though and was strong in defence right to the end.

Tyrel Lomax 8

Part of a strong scrum that didn’t go backwards at all, which was a relief compared with the lineout. Also impressed with work in defence.

Codie Taylor 6

A mixed night. Lineout was a shambles against the force that is Maro Itoje. Part of a good scrum. High tackle count and strong runs in support. Gave away penalty advantage before England try just before halftime.

Ethan de Groot 8

Won two scrum penalties along with a high workrate, making eight tackles. Key part of a reliable scrum with Lomax.

RESERVES

Asafo Aumua: On for Taylor in the 65th minute. Key turnover on own line late. 7

Ofa Tu’ungafasi: On for de Groot in the 55th. Scrum held strong. 6

Fletcher Newell: On for Lomax in the 55th. Won key scrum penalty late. 7

Tupou Vaa’i: On for Tuipulotu in the 55th. Notable impact. 6

Luke Jacobson: On for Finau in the 50th. Plenty of grunt work. 6

Cortez Ratima: On in the 53rd minute and held his own on debut. 6

Anton Lienert-Brown: On for Ioane in the 60th. Safe pair of hands late in a close test. 6

Beauden Barrett: On for Perofeta in the 50th. What an impact. Entered game with side trailing. Great kicking game. Set up Tele’a for second try. Made the match-saving tackle. Possibly unfair to give top marks to a player who came on after all the grunt work was done earlier but you can’t argue the game turned when he was on the field. 9



