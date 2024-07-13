Advertisement
All Blacks v England: Players ratings - How the All Blacks rated in 24-17 win

Cameron McMillan
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks beat England 24-17 in their second test. Video / Sky Sport

Assessing the performances in the All Blacks’ test victory over England at Eden Park.

Stephen Perofeta 7

Improved over the series. Safe option at the back and bold at times running from own line. Impressed under high ball, and kicked and ran well from the back. Only mistake was failing to set up Tele’a for a try when he had better options on the inside.

Sevu Reece 5

Not his night. Didn’t see the ball much and to his credit tried to get involved late. But had a poor kick for touch and was beaten on the outside.

Rieko Ioane 6

Fairly quiet game on his home patch. Forced two turnovers in defence inside the All Blacks 22m. But was caught offside with England on attack and missed a few tackles.

Jordie Barrett 8

Led the way with game-high 13 tackles and had 10 runs, behind only Tele’a. Gave away a penalty for a tackle in the air. Reliable takes under high ball. Helped his brother with the match-winning tackle.

Mark Tele’a 8

Showed off loose forward skills to score from back of a ruck. Beaten in the air for England’s second try. But also forced turnover and always a threat out wide including a smart finish for second try.

Damian McKenzie 7

An improved performance on last week with a more direct kicking game. Beat six defenders, a game high, from seven runs. Worked in tandem better when Beauden Barrett was on the field.

Finlay Christie 7

His chance to impress in the No 9 jersey on home turf and did a fairly decent job. Helped early turnover with Taylor and made a tackle which forced penalty at scrum time. Kicking game was effective.

Ardie Savea 7

Busy with ball in hand and on defence, so a big workrate but wasn’t as effective as usual at the breakdown.

Dalton Papali’i 7

High tackle count, especially in first half, including a turnover penalty. Workrate looked to drop in second half but a strong outing.

Samipeni Finau 6

Didn’t make a huge impact. Quiet first quarter but got involved more as half went on. Replaced after 50 minutes. Made nine tackles.

Patrick Tuipulotu 6

Not as great as his last performance at Eden Park. Quiet first half and was replaced 15 minutes into second half. Forced turnover at lineout but was also part of a lineout that struggled to win consistent ball.

Scott Barrett 7

Led the side in tackles (13) but also penalties (two). Probably needs to take some blame for lineout issues. Did a fine job disrupting England’s lineout though and was strong in defence right to the end.

Tyrel Lomax 8

Part of a strong scrum that didn’t go backwards at all, which was a relief compared with the lineout. Also impressed with work in defence.

Codie Taylor 6

A mixed night. Lineout was a shambles against the force that is Maro Itoje. Part of a good scrum. High tackle count and strong runs in support. Gave away penalty advantage before England try just before halftime.

Ethan de Groot 8

Won two scrum penalties along with a high workrate, making eight tackles. Key part of a reliable scrum with Lomax.

RESERVES

Asafo Aumua: On for Taylor in the 65th minute. Key turnover on own line late. 7

Ofa Tu’ungafasi: On for de Groot in the 55th. Scrum held strong. 6

Fletcher Newell: On for Lomax in the 55th. Won key scrum penalty late. 7

Tupou Vaa’i: On for Tuipulotu in the 55th. Notable impact. 6

Luke Jacobson: On for Finau in the 50th. Plenty of grunt work. 6

Cortez Ratima: On in the 53rd minute and held his own on debut. 6

Anton Lienert-Brown: On for Ioane in the 60th. Safe pair of hands late in a close test. 6

Beauden Barrett: On for Perofeta in the 50th. What an impact. Entered game with side trailing. Great kicking game. Set up Tele’a for second try. Made the match-saving tackle. Possibly unfair to give top marks to a player who came on after all the grunt work was done earlier but you can’t argue the game turned when he was on the field. 9


