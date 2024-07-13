All Blacks v England, 2nd test, 7.05pm, Saturday, Eden Park, Auckland

Load more

All you need to know about Scott Robertson’s side look to win the series over England after a one-point victory in Dunedin.

All Blacks v England - History

England haven’t won in New Zealand since 2003, just their second ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil. They have met six times previously at Eden Park, the last test being in 2014 when the All Blacks won 20-15. England famously won in 1973 for their first victory here.

Overall record All Blacks v England

Played 44

All Blacks won 34

England won 8

Draws 2

All Blacks v England lineups

All Blacks:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax , 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Patrick Tuipulotu, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Cortez Ratima (debut), 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Beauden Barrett.

England:

1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jamie George - captain, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje - vice-captain, 5. George Martin, 6. Chandler Cunningham-South, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl - vice-captain, 9. Alex Mitchell, 10. Marcus Smith, 11. Tommy Freeman, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 13. Henry Slade - vice-captain, 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 15. George Furbank.

Reserves:

16. Theo Dan, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Tom Curry, 21. Ben Spencer, 22. Fin Smith, 23. Ollie Sleightholme.

Who will lead the haka for the All Blacks?

The question may not be answered until Saturday night. TJ Perenara did a fantastic job leading the haka in the first test but has been ruled out of this Saturday’s game following a knee injury. Codie Taylor is a veteran with Māori heritage who has done the role previously.

Who will be the All Blacks captain?

Scott Barrett was revealed as the new All Blacks captain when the squad was announced last month, replacing Sam Cane. Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been named as his vice-captains.

All Blacks v England second test referee

Australian Nic Berry will take charge of the match, a return to Eden Park after being the referee for the Super Rugby final. The last time he did an All Blacks game was 2022 when they beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton. The All Blacks have three wins, a loss to Australia and a draw with South Africa under Berry.

England last saw Berry at the 2023 World Cup when they beat Argentina 26-23 in the bronze medal match in Paris. The previous year he oversaw a 20-9 defeat to Wales.

All Blacks v England expert predictions

Elliott Smith - All Blacks 13+

Liam Napier - All Blacks 12-

Alex Powell - All Blacks 13+

Will Toogood - England 1-12

Jason Pine - All Blacks 12-

Elijah Fa’afiu - All Blacks 12-

Bonnie Jansen - All Blacks 13+

Weather forecast

Expecting a clear night. Mostly sunny. Breezy Sou’East winds according to Weatherwatch with a high of 11 degrees at kickoff.

All Blacks v England TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.27 Draw: $21 England: $3.50

All Blacks v England How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.







