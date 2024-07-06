The last time the two teams clashed was at Twickenham in 2022 when England scored three late tries in the final nine minutes to force a 25-25 draw. The previous meeting before that was the 2019 semifinal when England won 19-7. The All Blacks last win over England was in 2018.

England haven’t won in New Zealand since 2003, just their second ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

Overall record All Blacks v England

Played 43

All Blacks won 33

England won 8

Draws 2

All Blacks v England lineups

All Blacks:

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Patrick Tuipulotu, 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Dalton Papali’i, 8. Ardie Savea, (Vice Captain), 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. Jordie Barrett, (Vice Captain) 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Stephen Perofeta.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Beauden Barrett.

England:

1. Joe Marler (vice captain), 2. Jamie George (captain), 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje (vice captain), 5. George Martin, 6. Chandler Cunningham-South, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl (vice captain), 9. Alex Mitchell, 10. Marcus Smith, 11. Tommy Freeman, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 13. Henry Slade (vice captain), 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 15. George Furbank.

Reserves: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Fin Baxter, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Tom Curry, 21. Ben Spencer, 22. Fin Smith, 23. Ollie Sleightholme.

When is All Blacks team named to play England?

Scott Robertson and his coaching staff name their squad at 11.30am on Thursday.

Who will lead the haka for the All Blacks?

The question may not be answered until Saturday night but TJ Perenara appears to be the likeliest option having been named at halfback.

Who will be the All Blacks captain?

Scott Barrett was revealed as the new All Blacks captain when the squad was announced last month, replacing Sam Cane. Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been named as his vice-captains.

All Blacks v England first test referee

Nika Amashukeli will referee the game. According to Rugby Database it will be his third time in charge of the All Blacks, which includes the 25-18 defeat to Argentina in 2022.

All Blacks v England expert predictions

Elliott Smith - All Blacks 1-12

Liam Napier - All Blacks 1-12

Alex Powell - All Blacks 13+

Jason Pine - All Blacks 1-12

Nathan Limm - All Blacks 1-12

Elijah Fa’afiu - All Blacks 1-12

Bonnie Jansen - All Blacks 13+

Weather forecast

Forsyth Barr Stadium features a roof so no issue for the players on Saturday but it will be around seven degrees at kickoff.

All Blacks v England TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.17 Draw: $21 England: $4.60

All Blacks v England How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.



