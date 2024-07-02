Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

Ex-All Blacks assistant Andrew Strawbridge is the inside oil England could call on

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
A breakdown of the wins and losses since the All Blacks first took on England in 1905. Video / NZ Herald

Competitive advantages, small, large or perceived, come in many forms. England could harness one in Andrew Strawbridge this week.

From Japan to South Africa and Australia, the professional rugby landscape is such that New Zealand coaches and players are spread all around the globe.

Joe Schmidt, last year’s All Blacks assistant, is leading the Wallabies with help from scrum guru Mike Cron.

Tony Brown is assuming charge of the Springboks‘ attack under Rassie Erasmus. Former Crusaders assistant Andrew Goodman has the same responsibility with Ireland.

When Scott Robertson’s All Blacks confront the South Africans and Ireland away from home later this year, those New Zealanders could be influential in attempting to plot their nation’s demise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This weekend, as the All Blacks prepare to open the Robertson era in Dunedin, England can call on inside knowledge of their own, having snaffled Strawbridge’s intellectual property.

Strawbridge worked alongside Dave Rennie, Sir Wayne Smith and Tom Coventry when the Chiefs claimed successive Super Rugby titles in 2012-13.

Two years ago, when the All Blacks assistant coaches were on the verge of being fired, then head coach Ian Foster parachuted Strawbridge into his management team with a view to honing his squad’s skills.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Strawbridge remained with the All Blacks from early 2022 through to their one-point World Cup final loss to the Springboks last October. After departing with Foster and many of his wider long-serving All Blacks management, Strawbridge linked up with England for their Six Nations campaign earlier this year.

Strawbridge immediately impressed England coach Steve Borthwick and, on the eve of England’s first New Zealand tour in a decade, was then elevated to a fulltime capacity.

Former All Blacks assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge has joined the English coaching staff. Photo / Photosport
Former All Blacks assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge has joined the English coaching staff. Photo / Photosport

While Robertson arrives with a fresh broom, new themes and energy, 21 of the New Zealand World Cup squad remain for the first test against England this year.

Borthwick downplayed his ability to pick Strawbridge’s mind on specific player traits or potential weaknesses but with England needing to harness any edge in their quest to attain their first win against the All Blacks in New Zealand for 21 years, he would be silly not to make some inquiries behind closed doors.

“Straws is someone I’ve spoken to for many years,” Borthwick said. “You watch rugby all round the world and when you see teams doing good things, you want to know who’s been coaching them and helping them. You learn about the Chiefs. I got connected with Straws and he’s someone I’ve kept in contact with.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him and then the opportunity came for us to work together. He came over during the Six Nations for a few weeks and helped us develop and build our game. We’re fortunate he’s decided to join us permanently. He’s a great coach and a fantastic personality around the squad.

“Nowadays everybody knows each other with the level of analysis that goes on. What I’ve found with this group is they want to focus on themselves and what we’ve got to do. Straws is excellent with how he works one-on-one with people. He’s got a brilliant manner to find a little bit more from each player. That’s what he’s focused on – the individual skills.”

Strawbridge’s inclusion in England brain’s trust coincided with the team embracing much more attacking ambition following their Six Nations loss to Scotland in late February. With Marcus Smith running the cutter, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the edge and England expected to largely stick with that approach under the Dunedin roof, Strawbridge’s presence will be leaned on as the All Blacks attempt to exploit the tourists’ new-found attacking endeavour.

With their focus fixed on absorbing information and adjusting to Robertson’s way, the All Blacks aren’t looking over their shoulders at Strawbridge’s potential inside oil – but newly installed vice-captain Jordie Barrett acknowledged his former coach’s knowledge in enemy camp.

With heightened paranoia prevalent in the test arena, the All Blacks will be well aware of Strawbridge’s presence.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“That’s the nature of world rugby,” Barrett said. “Players and coaches have different feet in different camps at the moment. That’s the way it is. Straws is a very intricate thinker of the game. He was a great coach when he was in here so he’ll be setting them up well.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks