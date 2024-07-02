This weekend, as the All Blacks prepare to open the Robertson era in Dunedin, England can call on inside knowledge of their own, having snaffled Strawbridge’s intellectual property.

Strawbridge worked alongside Dave Rennie, Sir Wayne Smith and Tom Coventry when the Chiefs claimed successive Super Rugby titles in 2012-13.

Two years ago, when the All Blacks assistant coaches were on the verge of being fired, then head coach Ian Foster parachuted Strawbridge into his management team with a view to honing his squad’s skills.

Strawbridge remained with the All Blacks from early 2022 through to their one-point World Cup final loss to the Springboks last October. After departing with Foster and many of his wider long-serving All Blacks management, Strawbridge linked up with England for their Six Nations campaign earlier this year.

Strawbridge immediately impressed England coach Steve Borthwick and, on the eve of England’s first New Zealand tour in a decade, was then elevated to a fulltime capacity.

Former All Blacks assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge has joined the English coaching staff. Photo / Photosport

While Robertson arrives with a fresh broom, new themes and energy, 21 of the New Zealand World Cup squad remain for the first test against England this year.

Borthwick downplayed his ability to pick Strawbridge’s mind on specific player traits or potential weaknesses but with England needing to harness any edge in their quest to attain their first win against the All Blacks in New Zealand for 21 years, he would be silly not to make some inquiries behind closed doors.

“Straws is someone I’ve spoken to for many years,” Borthwick said. “You watch rugby all round the world and when you see teams doing good things, you want to know who’s been coaching them and helping them. You learn about the Chiefs. I got connected with Straws and he’s someone I’ve kept in contact with.

“I’ve learnt a lot from him and then the opportunity came for us to work together. He came over during the Six Nations for a few weeks and helped us develop and build our game. We’re fortunate he’s decided to join us permanently. He’s a great coach and a fantastic personality around the squad.

“Nowadays everybody knows each other with the level of analysis that goes on. What I’ve found with this group is they want to focus on themselves and what we’ve got to do. Straws is excellent with how he works one-on-one with people. He’s got a brilliant manner to find a little bit more from each player. That’s what he’s focused on – the individual skills.”

Strawbridge’s inclusion in England brain’s trust coincided with the team embracing much more attacking ambition following their Six Nations loss to Scotland in late February. With Marcus Smith running the cutter, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the edge and England expected to largely stick with that approach under the Dunedin roof, Strawbridge’s presence will be leaned on as the All Blacks attempt to exploit the tourists’ new-found attacking endeavour.

With their focus fixed on absorbing information and adjusting to Robertson’s way, the All Blacks aren’t looking over their shoulders at Strawbridge’s potential inside oil – but newly installed vice-captain Jordie Barrett acknowledged his former coach’s knowledge in enemy camp.

With heightened paranoia prevalent in the test arena, the All Blacks will be well aware of Strawbridge’s presence.

“That’s the nature of world rugby,” Barrett said. “Players and coaches have different feet in different camps at the moment. That’s the way it is. Straws is a very intricate thinker of the game. He was a great coach when he was in here so he’ll be setting them up well.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.