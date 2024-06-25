Wallace Sititi turned in a sparkling performance in the Chiefs' Super Rugby semifinal win over the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

Wallace Sititi over Hoskins Sotutu divided debate more than any selection from Scott Robertson’s first All Blacks squad. Shedding further light on the polarising decision, forwards coach Jason Ryan has explained the factors that tipped the balance in Sititi’s favour – citing one standout performance.

With 12 tries and eight assists, Sotutu was a shining light in the Blues’ dominant Super Rugby Pacific championship success.

Despite pressing his claims throughout the season, with 14 turnovers and featuring in the competition’s top five for rucks hit, Sotutu couldn’t force his way into the All Blacks’ six-strong loose forward mix.

Robertson referenced contributions on both sides of the ball as a determining factor. The Herald understands this is directed at Sotutu’s work away from the ball – a selection area held in high regard by successful Queensland State of Origin coach Billy Slater.

Speaking to the Herald after the 32-man squad announcement, Ryan reiterated those assertions.

“We’ve been tracking both of them. It’s really important we have both sides of the ball effort,” Ryan said. “That’s something Razor really wanted from his loose forwards. That’s different in the selecting model this year where we all get a little say in specialist areas, which is quite unique.”

Sititi, in one of the great individual displays, captured widespread acclaim for his standout performance for the Chiefs in their semifinal victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington.

That effort from the son of former Samoan captain Semo, who played at the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups, turned the All Blacks’ heads, too.

Sititi is thought to owe his selection to his work without the ball. Photo / Photosport

Born in Samoa, raised in Scotland, Japan and New Zealand, named after William Wallace, the lead character in the movie Braveheart, Sititi is now in line to debut for the All Blacks next month.

“What tipped it was how dominant he was in that semifinal,” Ryan said. “To turn up and put on an absolute clinic like that was pretty impressive. Scott Hansen has coached him in the 20s [New Zealand Under-20s]. He’s been simmering away in the background for a while.

“I did a little bit of homework with Liam Messam. I had a chat to him about Wallace. He’s mentored him through. I asked him a couple of questions on character and those sorts of things. He ticked all the boxes. We believe we can get him to test level really quickly.”

Versatility was another factor, with Sotutu viewed solely as a No 8 and Ardie Savea set to retain that role.

“With Wallace, his durability around both sides of the ball, being able to play a couple of positions is important for him.”

Despite being one of Super Rugby Pacific's standout performers, Hoskins Sotutu was overlooked by the All Blacks selectors in their first squad for 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Sotutu’s latest snub, after being dropped from the All Blacks last year and using that to fuel this year’s form, leaves him confronting another conundrum. Does he dig in and fight to alter the All Blacks’ perceptions again or does he seek an offshore exit? He’s signed to the Blues and Counties Manukau through to 2026 but would be in high demand overseas and, as it stands, is eligible to represent Fiji at the end of next year.

“Razor has talked to Hoskins. He’s given him and the other guys who were close a heads-up,” Ryan said. “We’ve had conversations with Hoskins during the year as well and talked to [Blues coach] Vern Cotter. They’re constant.

“That’s a point of difference with all the coaches getting around the Super teams this year. That’s where you do your homework and have those conversations.”

Hulking Hurricanes prop Pasilio Tosi is the other focal figure as the outright bolter of the squad, with Robertson suggesting Ryan “fell in love pretty quickly” with the 25-year-old’s potential.

The All Blacks needed a specialist tighthead replacement after Nepo Laulala’s departure to France. While Tosi is ranked firmly behind Hurricanes teammate Tyrel Lomax and the Crusaders’ Fletcher Newell, Ryan’s effusive praise speaks to the faith the All Blacks have in him.

“He’s the strongest prop in the country. He can squat over 300 kilograms. He’s amazing,” Ryan said. “He’s young but he’s in a position that’s the most demanding on the rugby field in tighthead prop. We’ll back ourselves to get him ready for test level pretty quickly. We’ll need to.

“I’d like to pay tribute to Jamie Mackintosh. He’s done a great job with Tosi, Lomax and Asafo [Aumua]. Where he’s got Tosi, and the conversations I’ve had with Jamie during the year at the Hurricanes, has been great. He’s at a great age. The sky is the limit for that young fella.”

Given the 140kg Tosi switched from No 8 to prop only four years ago, he remains in the infancy of his career.

“You’ve got to be able to scrum first and he’s there,” Ryan said. “The test level is different but his ball carry around the park, his carry height, especially in the 22 attack and his work around the maul, he’s right on. It’s exciting with the three tightheads we’ve got.”

With squad selection sorted, attention swiftly turns to England and the need for Ryan’s forwards to lay a dominant platform against a powerhouse pack.

“We want to have a crack. We’ve been challenged as coaches to make sure we’re having a dig in our own areas. One of the many things I learned in the test arena was you’ve got to have your forward pack leading and that sets up other parts of your game.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



