Hoskins Sotutu hasn't played for the All Blacks since 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh from missing selection in Scott Robertson’s first All Blacks squad, Hoskins Sotutu is being urged to switch his international allegiance to Fiji.

Despite a standout season as part of the Blues’ title-winning squad, where he started 15 of 16 games, the 25-year-old was a notable omission as Robertson named his first test squad on Monday.

Instead, Chiefs No 8 Wallace Sititi earned his maiden call-up after his first full season in Super Rugby Pacific, in a decision that Robertson labelled “the toughest call” of his 32 selected players.

Sotutu scored 12 tries for the Blues this season, the joint-most by a forward in Super Rugby history.

However, as Sotutu now faces the task of trying to win his way back into Robertson’s plans, former Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui has put forward the idea of a change of allegiance.

“Congratulations to Wallace Sititi,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “But seriously, no Hoskins Sotutu.

“Come and play for Fiji!”

Sotutu is eligible for Fiji, currently coached by Mick Byrne, through his father Waisake, who earned 12 caps for the nation of his birth after a career playing in New Zealand with Auckland and the Blues.

Having not played for the All Blacks since 2022, Sotutu would be eligible to play for Fiji from next year, given World Rugby’s change in eligibility rules making it easier for players to switch.

While former rules meant players had to observe a four-year stand down period, hold a passport of the nation they wish to change to and play an Olympic sevens qualifying tournament, those conditions have been relaxed.

Instead, the rules now state players must stand down for three years, as well as hold a passport, with the Olympic qualifying hurdle scratched altogether.

The Blues celebrate a try for Hoskins Sotutu against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Conversely, Sotutu is also able to represent England through his mother, Adelita.

However, that route could be complicated by England’s selection rules, where – like the All Blacks – players must be contracted to a Premiership side in order to earn test selection.

That rule has seen former captain Owen Farrell miss out on next month’s series against the All Blacks, after his impending move to French side Racing 92.

Should Sotutu wish to change to England, he would need to seek a release from his current New Zealand Rugby contract, which runs through until the end of 2026.

