While there will be much debate over the first All Blacks squad of the Scott Robertson era, it’s always worth celebrating those picked for the first time.

Robertson and his selection group have given the nod to five newbies of all shapes and sizes to face England in two tests next month, as the All Blacks begin the road to the 2027 World Cup.

Here’s a quick look at some of the new faces pushing to win their first test caps over the coming weeks.

Pasilio Tosi

Team: Hurricanes

Position: Prop

Age: 25

Hold on to your hats, we’ve got a bolter.

The 25-year-old loosehead prop was mostly used as a substitute by head coach Clark Laidlaw at the Hurricanes this season, as back-up to All Blacks incumbent Tyrel Lomax in the No 3 jersey.

But tipping the scales at more than 140kg, Tosi has plenty of power to offer the All Blacks’ front row.

Not to mention, if he can combine with Tamaiti Williams and Samisoni Taukei’aho alongside him, that’ll be a front row weighing over 400kg.

Wallace Sititi

Team: Chiefs

Position: Loose forward

Age: 21

At 21, Sititi is the youngest player in Robertson’s first squad, and has earned his maiden call-up off the back of incredible form for the Chiefs.

So impressive was his form, Sititi has even beaten out Super Rugby’s form player Hoskins Sotutu to a place in the 32.

Having lost Sam Cane to Japan before the season started, Sititi slotting in at No 8 - and therefore allowing Luke Jacobson to go to No 7 - made sure the Chiefs didn’t miss the former All Blacks captain.

In his first season of Super Rugby, Sititi made nine starts from his 13 games en route to his first final.

Yes, this might be too soon for Sititi to break into the All Blacks. But if he can keep going at the rate he is currently, it’ll be scary to imagine what he can achieve in the coming years.

George Bell

Team: Crusaders

Position: Hooker

Age 22

George Bell has long been tipped as one for the future by those in the know.

But with Samisoni Taukei’aho injured and Dane Coles retired, the future is now.

At 22, Bell has already appeared for the All Blacks XV, and proven himself capable at Super Rugby level in deputising for Codie Taylor.

Picking three hookers is standard practice for the All Blacks, meaning Bell might not be in this squad for long before Taukei’aho returns to full fitness.

However, given Taylor is 33 and will be touching 37 by the time the next World Cup rolls around, Robertson knows the importance of building depth in the No 2 jersey.

Cortez Ratima

Team: Chiefs

Position: Halfback

Age: 23

With Cam Roigard injured, the third halfback was another position up for grabs.

Ratima has beaten out competition from the likes of Noah Hotham and Folau Fakatava to back up TJ Perenara and Finlay Christie, and will want to make a strong impression at his first opportunity.

Aside from his age, Ratima is favoured by his combination with Damian McKenzie at No 10, if Robertson wants familiarity in his halves pairing.

Nine tries in 16 games for the Chiefs this season is also proof of the attacking threat he can bring, if Robertson wants like-for-like with his Roigard replacement.

Ratima was specifically mentioned by Brad Weber when he departed the Chiefs last year, and justified that by playing all but one of his side’s matches - with his only absence being victory over Moana Pasifika.

Billy Proctor

Team: Hurricanes

Position: Centre

Age: 25

It says a lot that Proctor was picked for that final midfielder’s spot over David Havili - a known Robertson favourite.

Should he win test selection, Proctor would join his older brother Matt as a capped All Black, after his debut against Japan back in 2018.

Like Ratima and McKenzie, Proctor has the potential to win a starting spot at 13 by being the best partner for Jordie Barrett, who has been named as vice-captain alongside Ardie Savea.

At 25, he’s the oldest of the newcomers, but made sure Robertson couldn’t resist picking him.

