The Blues celebrate a try for Hoskins Sotutu against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

The Blues celebrate a try for Hoskins Sotutu against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

As Scott Robertson named his first All Blacks squad of the year, complete with a new captain, there’s always as much surprise at those who’ve missed out.

Despite his outstanding form for the championship-winning Blues, Hoskins Sotutu is arguably the biggest shock. The 25-year-old played 16 times for the Blues this season - and scored a whopping 12 tries to equal the record for the most in a single season for a forward.

However, as Robertson’s first 32-named were read out on Monday, Sotutu’s name was a notable absentee, as 21-year-old Wallace Sititi of the Chiefs took that spot after a string of impressive performances in his side’s run to the final.

Elsewhere, Ruben Love of the Hurricanes, David Havili and George Bower of the Crusaders, and Sam Darry of the Blues have also missed out - but are included as injury cover.

Have your say on who the biggest surprise omission was in the All Blacks’ first squad of the year:

Full All Blacks squad:

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi (uncapped), Tamaiti Williams

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, George Bell (uncapped), Codie Taylor

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i

Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi (uncapped)

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima (uncapped)

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor (uncapped)

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a



