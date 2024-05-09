Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues in action against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby’s form player will remain with the Blues, giving them a boost as they chase an elusive championship this year.

Powerhouse No 8 Hoskins Sotutu has extended his time at the Auckland franchise through to the end of the 2026 season.

Sotutu has shown outstanding form this season, solidifying his status as one of the country’s best No 8s, and could be eyeing a return to the All Blacks.

Since making his Blues debut in 2019 against the Crusaders Sotutu has become a mainstay in the Blues pack, consistently delivering exceptional performances.

In the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season to date, Sotutu is the leading try scorer (9) while recording a further five try assists. He has averaged 7.9 metres per carry in this campaign – the best rate of any forward in the competition (min 50 carries).

Sotutu expressed his gratitude for continuing his journey with the Blues.

“I’m incredibly proud and honoured to extend my time with the Blues. This club means a lot to me, and I’m committed to contributing my best both on and off the field in the coming seasons.”

Blues general manager of rugby Murray Williams praised Sotutu’s recommitment to the club.

“Hoskins is a rare talent and his form in the 2024 season to date has been without peer. We’re thrilled to have him continue with the club as a cornerstone of our squad.”

Sotutu also praised the family feel at the Blues and looked ahead to the top-of-the-table fixture against the Hurricanes this weekend.

“This club feels like home to me, I’ve got a lot of mates here who I’ve played many seasons of rugby alongside. We’re building nicely this season and know we have a massive match this weekend against the Hurricanes – it promises to be a great game in the afternoon sun.”

Blues head coach Vern Cotter said Sotutu has stepped his game up this season.

“Hoskins can do things no other player in his position can do with ball in hand. His five-point contributions have helped us build scoreboard pressure and he’s getting regular turnovers at lineout and tackle situations,” said Cotter.

“He’s building his performance from game to game and his consistency each week is remarkable considering he’s playing big minutes.

“I have no doubt he will help his teammates seek a top performance this weekend,” said Cotter.