Codie Taylor returns for the Crusaders this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has made nine changes to his side’s starting line-up to meet Moana Pasifika on Friday night, with injuries seeing some of the team’s All Blacks sidelined.

A new front row of Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Reuben O’Neill will pack down, while other changes in the forwards see Manaaki Selby-Rickit starts at lock, and Simon Parker and Luke Jacobson join Wallace Sititi in the loose trio. In the backline, Xavier Roe starts at halfback, Josh Jacomb starts at first five-eighths, while Liam Coombes-Fabling starts on the right wing.

Jared Proffit, Sione Ahio, Hamilton Burr, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kaylum Boshier, Rameka Poihipi and Gideon Wrampling are all new names alongside Tyrone Thompson on the bench, though Boshier was part of last week’s squad in a starting role.

Damian McKenzie [concussion], Shaun Stevenson [hamstring], Samipeni Finau [AC joint/shoulder], Jimmy Tupou [eye socket/nose fracture], Josh Lord [knee] and Kaleb Trask [groin] were all unavailable for selection.

Kick-off: 7:05pm at Mt Smart Stadium.

1. Ollie Norris

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Xavier Roe

10. Josh Jacomb

11. Daniel Rona

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling

15. Etene Nanai-Seturo

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Jared Proffit

18. Sione Ahio

19. Hamilton Burr

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

22. Rameka Poihipi

23. Gideon Wrampling

Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs

Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has changed all bar two of his starting side for Saturday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Only lock Allan Craig and No 8 Lotu Inisi have retained their spots in the run-on XV, with hooker Sama Malolo named as captain.

Among other key changes, Miracle Fai’ilagi starts at blindside flanker, D’Angelo Leuila starts at first five-eighths and Aisea Halo starts at halfback.

1. Sateki Latu

2. Sama Malolo (c)

3. Suetena Asomua

4. Semisi Paea

5. Allan Craig

6. Miracle Fai’ilagi

7. Alamanda Motuga

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Aisea Halo

10. D’Angelo Leuila

11. Neria Fomai

12. Lalomilo Lalomilo (team debut)

13. Pepesana Patafilo

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Tomasi Maka

17. Abraham Pole

18. Sione Mafileo

19. Tom Savage

20. Irie Papuni

21. Siaosi Nginingini (team debut)

22. Otumaka Mausia

23. Kyren Taumoefolau

Blues team to face Hurricanes

The Blues welcome fullback Zarn Sullivan back into the starting side for their match against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on Saturday afternoon, in one of five changes to the starting line-up.

In the pack, Marcel Renata starts at tighthead prop, Sam Darry starts at lock and Akira Ioane starts at blindside flanker. In the backline, Bryce Heem starts at second five-eighths, which sees A.J. Lam shift to centre to cover Rieko Ioane, who is out due to concussion.

On the bench, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre and Adrian Choat join the match-day squad, while Cole Forbes returns to a bench role with Sullivan returning.

Finlay Christie [groin], Stephen Perofeta [shoulder], Lucas Cashmore [hamstring], Rieko Ioane [concussion protocol] and Jordan Lay [ankle] were all unavailable for selection.

Kick-off: 4:35pm at Eden Park.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. A.J. Lam

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes

Hurricanes team to face Blues

The Hurricanes have made five changes to their starting side for their game against the Blues, with Xavier Numia, Brad Shields, T.J. Perenara, Kini Naholo and Jordie Barrett returning to the run-on side.

On the bench, Clark Laidlaw has opted for a 6-2 split, with Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi to provide loose forward cover, while Richard Judd [halfback] and Bailyn Sullivan [utility] are the two backline reserves.

Asafo Aumua, Jacob Devery, Cam Roigard and James Tucker were unavailable for selection.

1. Xavier Numia

2. Kianu Kereru-Symes

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor (c)

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. Raymond Tuputupu

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Devan Flanders

21. Du’Plessis Kirifi

22. Richard Judd

23. Bailyn Sullivan

Highlanders team to face Crusaders

Ethan de Groot returns to captain the Highlanders against the Crusaders in Dunedin on Saturday night, with usual captain Billy Harmon unavailable due to a hand injury.

Harmon is replaced at No 8 by Nikora Broughton, while Jermaine Ainsley [tighthead prop] and Martin Bogado [left wing] also start.

They have a long list of unavailable players: Jonah Lowe [knee], Hugh Renton [ankle], Rhys Patchell [pectoral], Jona Nareki [hamstring], Matt Whaanga [shoulder], Ricky Jackson [hamstring], Billy Harmon [hand], Connor Garden-Bachop [HIA] and Josh Timu [ankle] all out of action.

Kick-off: 7:05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

1. Ethan de Groot (c)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Mitch Dunshea

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Nikora Broughton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Cameron Millar

11. Martin Bogado

12. Jake Te Hiwi

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Jack Taylor

17. Ayden Johnstone

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Will Tucker

20. Will Stodart

21. James Arscott

22. Sam Gilbert

23. Finn Hurley

Crusaders team to face Highlanders

A formidable trio reunites for the Crusaders’ clash with the Highlanders on Saturday night, with All Blacks duo Tamaiti Williams and Codie Taylor returning to join Fletcher Newell in the front row.

Loosehead prop Williams has been out of action since the side’s opening-round loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton due to a hamstring injury, while Taylor will make his first appearance of the season following a period of extended leave from the game after the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign late last year.

The pair are inserted straight into the front row at the expense of George Bower and Brodie McAlister. Bower subsequently replaces Joe Moody on the bench, while McAlister is out of the match-day squad.

In other changes, Johnny McNicholl replaces Leigh Halfpenny at fullback, with Chay Fihaki filling the vacancy on the right wing. Noah Hotham and Mitchell Drummond will swap roles, with the former getting the start, while Corey Kellow again starts at openside flanker after being a late call-up last weekend for Ethan Blackadder, who is out with a thigh injury.

On the bench, Macca Springer comes in to provide backline cover.

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barret (c)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Corey Kellow

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. David Havili

11. Sevu Reece

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tom Christie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Macca Springer