Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika
Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has made nine changes to his side’s starting line-up to meet Moana Pasifika on Friday night, with injuries seeing some of the team’s All Blacks sidelined.
A new front row of Ollie Norris, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Reuben O’Neill will pack down, while other changes in the forwards see Manaaki Selby-Rickit starts at lock, and Simon Parker and Luke Jacobson join Wallace Sititi in the loose trio. In the backline, Xavier Roe starts at halfback, Josh Jacomb starts at first five-eighths, while Liam Coombes-Fabling starts on the right wing.
Jared Proffit, Sione Ahio, Hamilton Burr, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kaylum Boshier, Rameka Poihipi and Gideon Wrampling are all new names alongside Tyrone Thompson on the bench, though Boshier was part of last week’s squad in a starting role.
Damian McKenzie [concussion], Shaun Stevenson [hamstring], Samipeni Finau [AC joint/shoulder], Jimmy Tupou [eye socket/nose fracture], Josh Lord [knee] and Kaleb Trask [groin] were all unavailable for selection.
Kick-off: 7:05pm at Mt Smart Stadium.
1. Ollie Norris
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Simon Parker
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Xavier Roe
10. Josh Jacomb
11. Daniel Rona
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Liam Coombes-Fabling
15. Etene Nanai-Seturo
Reserves:
16. Tyrone Thompson
17. Jared Proffit
18. Sione Ahio
19. Hamilton Burr
20. Kaylum Boshier
21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
22. Rameka Poihipi
23. Gideon Wrampling
Moana Pasifika team to face Chiefs
Head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has changed all bar two of his starting side for Saturday night’s game against the Chiefs.
Only lock Allan Craig and No 8 Lotu Inisi have retained their spots in the run-on XV, with hooker Sama Malolo named as captain.
Among other key changes, Miracle Fai’ilagi starts at blindside flanker, D’Angelo Leuila starts at first five-eighths and Aisea Halo starts at halfback.
1. Sateki Latu
2. Sama Malolo (c)
3. Suetena Asomua
4. Semisi Paea
5. Allan Craig
6. Miracle Fai’ilagi
7. Alamanda Motuga
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Aisea Halo
10. D’Angelo Leuila
11. Neria Fomai
12. Lalomilo Lalomilo (team debut)
13. Pepesana Patafilo
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Tomasi Maka
17. Abraham Pole
18. Sione Mafileo
19. Tom Savage
20. Irie Papuni
21. Siaosi Nginingini (team debut)
22. Otumaka Mausia
23. Kyren Taumoefolau
Blues team to face Hurricanes
The Blues welcome fullback Zarn Sullivan back into the starting side for their match against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on Saturday afternoon, in one of five changes to the starting line-up.
In the pack, Marcel Renata starts at tighthead prop, Sam Darry starts at lock and Akira Ioane starts at blindside flanker. In the backline, Bryce Heem starts at second five-eighths, which sees A.J. Lam shift to centre to cover Rieko Ioane, who is out due to concussion.
On the bench, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre and Adrian Choat join the match-day squad, while Cole Forbes returns to a bench role with Sullivan returning.
Finlay Christie [groin], Stephen Perofeta [shoulder], Lucas Cashmore [hamstring], Rieko Ioane [concussion protocol] and Jordan Lay [ankle] were all unavailable for selection.
Kick-off: 4:35pm at Eden Park.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Sam Darry
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. A.J. Lam
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Josh Beehre
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. Corey Evans
23. Cole Forbes
Hurricanes team to face Blues
The Hurricanes have made five changes to their starting side for their game against the Blues, with Xavier Numia, Brad Shields, T.J. Perenara, Kini Naholo and Jordie Barrett returning to the run-on side.
On the bench, Clark Laidlaw has opted for a 6-2 split, with Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi to provide loose forward cover, while Richard Judd [halfback] and Bailyn Sullivan [utility] are the two backline reserves.
Asafo Aumua, Jacob Devery, Cam Roigard and James Tucker were unavailable for selection.
1. Xavier Numia
2. Kianu Kereru-Symes
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor (c)
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. Raymond Tuputupu
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Devan Flanders
21. Du’Plessis Kirifi
22. Richard Judd
23. Bailyn Sullivan
Highlanders team to face Crusaders
Ethan de Groot returns to captain the Highlanders against the Crusaders in Dunedin on Saturday night, with usual captain Billy Harmon unavailable due to a hand injury.
Harmon is replaced at No 8 by Nikora Broughton, while Jermaine Ainsley [tighthead prop] and Martin Bogado [left wing] also start.
They have a long list of unavailable players: Jonah Lowe [knee], Hugh Renton [ankle], Rhys Patchell [pectoral], Jona Nareki [hamstring], Matt Whaanga [shoulder], Ricky Jackson [hamstring], Billy Harmon [hand], Connor Garden-Bachop [HIA] and Josh Timu [ankle] all out of action.
Kick-off: 7:05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
1. Ethan de Groot (c)
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Mitch Dunshea
5. Fabian Holland
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Nikora Broughton
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Cameron Millar
11. Martin Bogado
12. Jake Te Hiwi
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves
16. Jack Taylor
17. Ayden Johnstone
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Will Tucker
20. Will Stodart
21. James Arscott
22. Sam Gilbert
23. Finn Hurley
Crusaders team to face Highlanders
A formidable trio reunites for the Crusaders’ clash with the Highlanders on Saturday night, with All Blacks duo Tamaiti Williams and Codie Taylor returning to join Fletcher Newell in the front row.
Loosehead prop Williams has been out of action since the side’s opening-round loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton due to a hamstring injury, while Taylor will make his first appearance of the season following a period of extended leave from the game after the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign late last year.
The pair are inserted straight into the front row at the expense of George Bower and Brodie McAlister. Bower subsequently replaces Joe Moody on the bench, while McAlister is out of the match-day squad.
In other changes, Johnny McNicholl replaces Leigh Halfpenny at fullback, with Chay Fihaki filling the vacancy on the right wing. Noah Hotham and Mitchell Drummond will swap roles, with the former getting the start, while Corey Kellow again starts at openside flanker after being a late call-up last weekend for Ethan Blackadder, who is out with a thigh injury.
On the bench, Macca Springer comes in to provide backline cover.
1. Tamaiti Williams
2. Codie Taylor
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barret (c)
5. Quinten Strange
6. Cullen Grace
7. Corey Kellow
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Noah Hotham
10. David Havili
11. Sevu Reece
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua
14. Chay Fihaki
15. Johnny McNicholl
Reserves:
16. George Bell
17. George Bower
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Tom Christie
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Rivez Reihana
23. Macca Springer