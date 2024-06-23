Ruben Love of the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY POINTS

- Scott Robertson names his first All Blacks squad on Monday evening

- A number of new players are expected after last year’s post-World Cup exodus

- Scott Barrett is expected to be handed the All Blacks’ captaincy

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

OPINION

Scott Robertson could unveil four, possibly five, rookies alongside a new national captain when he reveals his maiden All Blacks squad in Christchurch on Monday evening.

At the start of a new era, Scott Barrett is widely expected to assume the All Blacks captaincy duties from Sam Cane for two home tests against England and the offshore money spinner with Fiji in San Diego next month.

While Ardie Savea has garnered public support for the captaincy role from the likes of Dalton Papali’i and All Blacks centurion Aaron Smith, Barrett’s close connections to Robertson through their success at the Crusaders always anointed him the overwhelming favourite to grasp the leadership mantle.

Interest reverberates around Robertson’s first 32-man squad that could include maiden call-ups for Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima, Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor and fullback Ruben Love, Blues lock Sam Darry and either Blues hooker Ricky Riccitelli or Crusaders hooker George Bell.

For July at least, injuries have robbed Robertson of Will Jordan, Cam Roigard and Samisoni Taukei’aho. Robertson previously stated Cane won’t be available to return from his back injury – that’s sidelined him since February – until August.

In the post Sam Whitelock-Brodie Retallick era, lock is the most intriguing – and concerning – position.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu’s shock return from injury – five weeks earlier than expected – for Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final against the Chiefs at Eden Park seemingly alters the locking landscape.

Provided Tuipulotu’s damaged knee ligaments sufficiently recover from his heroic effort in the final, his presence in the All Blacks would alleviate pressing depth concerns and leave one spot to fill.

Quinten Strange’s inclusion would be polarising after a middling campaign for the Crusaders. Blues lock Sam Darry could, therefore, claim that final spot after impressing this season, though don’t rule out the prospect of a genuine bolter in the form of 21-year-old Crusaders second-rower Jamie Hannah, who the All Blacks have earmarked for national honours.

Chiefs lock Josh Lord is expected to return from injury with Taranaki in their pre-season – and then likely to be swiftly elevated to the All Blacks.

Hooker is another area the New Zealand selectors will be forced to rethink, following Taukei’aho’s Achilles setback.

Riccitelli appears primed to win the third hooker role behind Codie Taylor and Asafo Aumua, after consistent set-piece and ball-carrying work in a dominant Blues pack this year.

Bell, the other contender, had an underwhelming campaign for the Crusaders by comparison but is well regarded by Robertson and attended the recent All Blacks training camp.

The loose forwards are a major pressure point after a compelling season from multiple uncapped prospects.

Despite a series of standout performances, dynamic Hurricanes Brayden Iose and Peter Lakai could be overlooked; so, too, in-form Chiefs No 8 Wallace Sititi. Their time will come but Hoskins Sotutu’s resurgence, after falling well down the pecking order last year, is likely to be enough for him to earn a recall.

Savea and Papali’i are locked in but the remaining selection decisions between Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson, Ethan Blackadder and hitman Samipeni Finau, the latter offering locking cover, will be tight. One of that trio is likely to miss the cut.

Hurricanes duo Proctor and Love are in line to headline the rookie inclusions in the backs. Proctor – jointly named Hurricanes player of the year with Lakai – produced another consistent season alongside Jordie Barrett in the midfield, to justify his selection ahead of David Havili.

After returning from a significant injury layoff, Love frequently served notice of his devastating attacking abilities from the Hurricanes backfield.

Roigard’s injury absence strips him of the chance to assume Aaron Smith’s halfback mantle for now but Ratima should be promoted to his first All Blacks squad, after pressing his claims from the base with the Chiefs. Veteran T.J. Perenara and Finlay Christie are expected to round out the halfback trio. Highly-rated Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham has, however, spent time in the All Blacks training camp.

New Zealand never has any problems producing outside backs. That is again the case, with quality finishers certain to miss out. Mark Tele’a is expected to be joined by Blues teammate Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa and Sevu Reece, who last week re-signed through to 2026, with Chiefs duo Etene Nanai-Seturo and Shaun Stevenson likely left on the outer.

Love’s presence is expected to edge out Chiefs fullback Stevenson and Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta, with the 18-14 forwards/backs split potentially tilting the balance in favour of selecting Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett as the only specialist first five-eighths.

The props, following a cruelly timed injury to Hurricanes loosehead Xavier Numia, pick themselves with incumbents Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell guaranteed selection – and George Bower likely to win a recall. A nagging rib injury hangs over Tu’ungafasi’s availability, though.

For opposed scrummaging sessions, the All Blacks are likely to want six props – which could impose ramifications on the number of loose forwards or locks.

Predicted All Blacks squad:

Props: Tyrel Lomax, Ethan de Groot, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tamaiti Williams, George Bower

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua, Ricky Riccitelli (uncapped)

Locks: Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry (uncapped)

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Luke Jacobson, Ethan Blackadder/Samipeni Finau

Halfback: T.J. Perenara, Cortez Ratima (uncapped), Finlay Christie

First five-eighths: Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Billy Proctor (uncapped)

Outside backs: Ruben Love (uncapped), Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a