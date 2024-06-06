Scott Barrett celebrates at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Fresh from re-signing with New Zealand Rugby through until the end of 2027, Scott Barrett has spoken publicly for the first time about the prospect of becoming the All Blacks captain.

After Sam Cane’s decision to step away from the captaincy this year, and the All Blacks altogether in 2025, a seeming two-horse race has opened up as to who will lead the team under Scott Robertson.

On one side sits Barrett, who in tandem with Robertson created an all-conquering Crusaders side in Super Rugby, captaining in three of the seven successive title-winning seasons.

On the other is Ardie Savea, the reigning World Rugby player of the year, who deputised for Cane during his injury woes of recent years.

As Barrett put pen to paper on his new contract, conversations with Robertson played a part in him opting to commit his future to New Zealand.

That relationship between the pair could be the decisive factor in just who will be named All Blacks captain by the time England arrive for two tests in July.

But asked about his own desire to lead his country, Barrett admits he’d be willing to take on the role, even if it’s far from his thoughts at the moment.

“I guess that’s something I’d be open to,” Barrett professed. “But my focus right now is to get back on the park, if I’m going to be honest.

“It’d be a huge honour to do that, for whoever is in that position, I guess.

Questions can be asked about the candidacies of Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett. Photo / Photosport

“Those decisions are fully on Razor. We’ve had conversations over the past five or six months around the All Black environment, and areas that are critical going forward.

“Ultimately, the decision sits with him.”

As the All Blacks’ most senior lock after the exits of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick after last year’s World Cup, Barrett could have commanded a lucrative contract offshore, if he wanted.

Should he wish to follow his brothers Beauden and Jordie’s examples, who have taken overseas sabbaticals in Japan and Ireland respectively, the option is on the table, with a sabbatical clause available to Scott over the coming years.

For now, though, Barrett is right where he wants to be.

Largely, the temptation of playing a third Rugby World Cup, and first alongside Robertson, is front of mind.

Barrett was part of the side that finished third at the 2019 edition in Japan under Sir Steve Hansen, and second in France last year under Ian Foster.

But being part of a New Zealand team to win a record-equalling fourth title come Australia 2027 is a huge motivator for the 30-year-old.

“That’s a huge driver of extending. There’s certainly a lot of pain for the last couple of World Cups, personally.

“Scars, I guess, that probably won’t go away. That’s a big driver to give myself another opportunity to go to a World Cup – if I’m playing and performing well.

“That’s a big reason why I’ve extended, and a huge motivating factor for me.”

Scott Barrett and Scott Robertson of the Crusaders celebrate winning the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa title. Photo / Photosport

First, Barrett will need to make sure he’s fit enough to play this season, before he thinks about the road to 2027.

A back injury has seen him sidelined for most of Super Rugby Pacific, and limited Barrett to playing in just five games for the Crusaders.

As a result, the coming weeks will be key in making sure he’s available for the All Blacks’ season-opener on July 6 in Dunedin.

“I’m tracking all right,” he said. “I had a wee bulged disc in my back. That’s sort of settling down.

“If we did have a game this week, it’d be 50-50. I’m still getting a plan together for the next month of how I can get back to rugby.

“I’m super keen to get back and play, whether that’s club rugby, or facilitated trainings, I’m not too sure of the path.

“But I’m certainly keen to get out and play.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.