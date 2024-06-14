Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Sam Darry steps up for Blues amid All Blacks lock crisis; Rieko Ioane eyes an end to try drought

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
A dejected Rieko Ioane after the defeat to the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

  • Sam Darry steps up for the Blues amid a locking crisis, eyeing an All Blacks spot.
  • Rieko Ioane struggles to score, reflecting his shift from wing to centre in his gameplay.
  • All Blacks trials intensify as players vie for squad selection in high-stakes semifinals.
  • Blues v Brumbies, Eden Park, 7.05pm, Friday
  • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Wellington, 4.35pm, Saturday

Super Rugby Pacific reaches the pointy end this weekend with the Blues hosting the Brumbies on Friday night at Eden Park and the Hurricanes, top qualifiers, squaring off against the resurgent Chiefs in Wellington

