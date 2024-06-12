Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Blues to face Brumbies
The Blues have made just one injury-enforced change to their squad as they prepare to welcome the Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday night.
With skipper Patrick Tuipulotu suffering a knee injury in last week’s quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua, Sam Darry will start alongside Josh Beehre at lock.
On the bench, James Thompson maintains his role as locking cover after being a late replacement in that role for Cameron Suafoa last weekend. With Tuipulotu out, Dalton Papali’i takes over as captain.
Although named, Akira Ioane’s farewell from Eden Park sits in the balance with a lingering calf complaint threatening his presence in the showdown.
Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at Eden Park
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Sam Darry
5. Josh Beehre
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i (c)
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. A J Lam
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Stephen Perofeta
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. James Thompson
20. Adrian Choat
21. Taufa Funaki
22. Corey Evans
23. Cole Forbes
Hurricanes to face Chiefs
The Hurricanes welcome back Tyrel Lomax for their semifinal against the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon at Sky Stadium.
The 32-test All Black will start in the front row alongside hooker Asafo Aumua and loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, who replaces Xavier Numia who was injured in last weekend’s win over the Melbourne Rebels. Captain Brad Shields also returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench last weekend.
That sees Pasilio Tosi and Devan Flanders move back to the bench, while coach Clark Laidlaw has opted for a 6-2 bench split, which sees Kini Naholo miss out and James Tucker join the reserves.
Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. Justin Sangster
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. T J Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. James Tucker
20. Devan Flanders
21. Du’Plessis Kirifi
22. Richard Judd
23. Bailyn Sullivan
Chiefs to face Hurricanes
The Chiefs have named an unchanged 23 for their clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.
With the side getting through their quarter-final against the Reds last weekend unscathed and putting their best performance of the season on the park, coach Clayton McMillan has opted to stick with that formula in the hope of upsetting the top-seeded Hurricanes.
Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Bradley Slater
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Simon Parker
21. Xavier Roe
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Daniel Rona