Tyrel Lomax will return for the Hurricanes this weekend, but Xavier Numia has been ruled out. Photo / Getty Images

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday, you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Blues to face Brumbies

The Blues have made just one injury-enforced change to their squad as they prepare to welcome the Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday night.

With skipper Patrick Tuipulotu suffering a knee injury in last week’s quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua, Sam Darry will start alongside Josh Beehre at lock.

On the bench, James Thompson maintains his role as locking cover after being a late replacement in that role for Cameron Suafoa last weekend. With Tuipulotu out, Dalton Papali’i takes over as captain.

Although named, Akira Ioane’s farewell from Eden Park sits in the balance with a lingering calf complaint threatening his presence in the showdown.

Kickoff: Friday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Sam Darry

5. Josh Beehre

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i (c)

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A J Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. James Thompson

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes

Hurricanes to face Chiefs

The Hurricanes welcome back Tyrel Lomax for their semifinal against the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon at Sky Stadium.

The 32-test All Black will start in the front row alongside hooker Asafo Aumua and loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones, who replaces Xavier Numia who was injured in last weekend’s win over the Melbourne Rebels. Captain Brad Shields also returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench last weekend.

That sees Pasilio Tosi and Devan Flanders move back to the bench, while coach Clark Laidlaw has opted for a 6-2 bench split, which sees Kini Naholo miss out and James Tucker join the reserves.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Justin Sangster

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. T J Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. James Tucker

20. Devan Flanders

21. Du’Plessis Kirifi

22. Richard Judd

23. Bailyn Sullivan

Chiefs to face Hurricanes

The Chiefs have named an unchanged 23 for their clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

With the side getting through their quarter-final against the Reds last weekend unscathed and putting their best performance of the season on the park, coach Clayton McMillan has opted to stick with that formula in the hope of upsetting the top-seeded Hurricanes.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Daniel Rona