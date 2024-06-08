Hurricanes 47

Rebels 20

Behind a brick-wall defence, the Melbourne Rebels challenged the top-seeded Hurricanes in Wellington to extend their stay in Super Rugby by another week.

And for the opening 25 minutes of the team’s first playoff appearance, the Rebels stifled everything their hosts threw at them.

But a brick wall will eventually crumble if you hit it enough times.

Ultimately, the Hurricanes’ wealth of territory and possession was reflected on the scoreboard as they closed out a 47-20 win.

With the Rebels not returning to the competition in 2025, it brings the curtain down on another act in the Super Rugby story.

“It’s a pleasing win, but firstly I want to acknowledge the Rebels as a franchise. Since joining Super Rugby they’ve always been a joy to play against – players, staff and fans. I wish all their fans, coaches and players all the best in whatever direction they go. They’ve always been a joy,” Hurricanes captain Jordie Barrett told Sky Sport.

The Hurricanes made a nervy start with a few errors and execution issues, with the disruptive Rebels defence having a big part in that.

Things soon settled down for the Hurricanes and they began to string phases together. Salesi Rayasi and Brayden Iose made the most of their opportunities with space in front of them, while Jordie Barrett and T.J. Perenara were instrumental in keeping the attack ticking along and putting teammates over the line.

The return of Asafo Aumua came at the perfect time for the Hurricanes last week, and he again turned in a strong performance in open play, though the Hurricanes lost five of their lineouts which will be an area to address during the week.

“We got disrupted a little bit in that first half, but we were under no illusion that challenge was going to come from the Rebels this week; an emotional side with a lot to play for and we’re always going to be up for it in the first 20 or 30 minutes,” Barrett said.

“It was just pleasing we wrestled back a bit of momentum after halftime and got into the game.”

The Hurricanes will also be sweating the fitness of Ruben Love, who was a late withdrawal from the matchday squad, and Xavier Numia, who suffered a leg injury and was replaced late in the first half.

It was Numia’s propping partner Pasilio Tosi who got the Hurricanes going after Rebels first five-eighths Carter Gordon opened the scoring with a penalty. A period of prolonged pressure on the Rebels’ try line eventually saw Tosi crash over.

The Rebels added another penalty soon after and continued to defend well, but when Barrett ran a strong line to put Josh Moorby over right on halftime, the Hurricanes went into the break buoyed.

Scoring three tries in the 20 minutes after halftime saw the hosts push out the score, and while a double to Lachie Anderson brought the Rebels back into it, the Hurricanes scratched those out with two of their own late in the contest.

Hurricanes 47 (Pasilio Tosi, Josh Moorby, Brayden Iose, Asafo Aumua, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Kini Naholo tries; Brett Cameron 6 cons)

Melbourne Rebels 20 (Lachie Anderson 2 tries; Carter Gordon 2 cons, 2 pens)

HT: 14-6

