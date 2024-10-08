Advertisement
All Blacks XV squad: Ten capped All Blacks named in group to play Munster, Georgia

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The All Blacks XV squad for matches against Munster and Georgia has been named, with 10 capped All Blacks in the 29-player group, ahead of their northern tour.

Blues standout loose forward Hoskins Sotutu has been named, after being passed over for the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship and northern tour squads. Chiefs fliers Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa are also in with a chance to make their way back into the All Blacks environment after too being overlooked this year by Scott Robertson and his coaching staff.

Promising Hurricane Peter Lakai gets a nod as does six-test All Black Josh Lord with the All Blacks XV opting to mix youth and experience in the forward pack.

A notable omission comes in the front row with Taranki and Blues hooker Ricky Riccitelli missing out on selection after he too was a standout in the Blues title-winning Super Rugby season.

A small number of players from the All Blacks XV squad will travel early to Japan with the All Blacks to help with their preparation and gain additional experience in the All Blacks environment, before joining up with the All Blacks XV squad to play Munster and Georgia in November.

The squad was jointly selected by the All Blacks and All Blacks XV coaching groups with the process led by respective head coaches Scott Robertson and Clayton McMillan.

McMillian will coach the side alongside assistants Cory Jane, Jamie Mackintosh and David Hill.

The All Blacks XV squad will depart for Ireland on 26 (non-NPC finalists) and 27 October (NPC finalists) and the fixtures are as follows:

Sunday 3 November – All Blacks XV v Munster, 6.30am NZT, Thomond Park Limerick, Ireland.

Monday 11 November – All Blacks XV v Georgia, 2.00am NZT, GGL Stadium, Montpellier, France.

Both matches will be available live on Sky Sport in New Zealand.

Internationally, the All Blacks XV v Munster match will be available to stream live and free on New Zealand Rugby’s streaming service, NZR+, in over 150 countries excluding NZ, Ireland and the UK. The match against Georgia will be available to stream live and free on NZR+, excluding NZ and Georgia.

The All Blacks XV squad (Age / Super Rugby Pacific franchise / Province)

*denotes All Blacks cap

Forwards (17)

Props

Xavier Numia, George Dyer, Saula Ma’u, Marcel Renata, George Bower*

Hookers

Brodie McAlister, Kurt Eklund, Bradley Slater

Locks

Josh Lord*, Fabian Holland, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Naitoa Ah Kuoi

Loose Forwards

Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Hoskins Sotutu*, Oliver Haig, Christian Lio-Willie

Backs (12)

Halfbacks

Noah Hotham*, Finlay Christie*

First five-eighths

Harry Plummer*, Josh Jacomb

Midfielders

Quinn Tupaea*, Riley Higgins, AJ Lam, Dallas McLeod*

Outside Backs

Kiniviliame Naholo, Emoni Narawa*, Chay Fihaki, Shaun Stevenson*

