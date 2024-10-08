Plans to expand Auckland's maximum security prison, crew of the sunken Manawanui back on home soil and inquiries continue after Phillips family sighting.

The All Blacks XV squad for matches against Munster and Georgia has been named, with 10 capped All Blacks in the 29-player group, ahead of their northern tour.

Blues standout loose forward Hoskins Sotutu has been named, after being passed over for the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship and northern tour squads. Chiefs fliers Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa are also in with a chance to make their way back into the All Blacks environment after too being overlooked this year by Scott Robertson and his coaching staff.

Promising Hurricane Peter Lakai gets a nod as does six-test All Black Josh Lord with the All Blacks XV opting to mix youth and experience in the forward pack.

A notable omission comes in the front row with Taranki and Blues hooker Ricky Riccitelli missing out on selection after he too was a standout in the Blues title-winning Super Rugby season.

A small number of players from the All Blacks XV squad will travel early to Japan with the All Blacks to help with their preparation and gain additional experience in the All Blacks environment, before joining up with the All Blacks XV squad to play Munster and Georgia in November.