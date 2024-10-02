Clayton McMillan named head coach of All Blacks XV for Northern Tour

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has been named head coach of the All Blacks XV for their upcoming Northern Tour, with Jamie Mackintosh, David Hill and Cory Jane joining him as assistant coaches.
The All Blacks XV, launched as the next step in New Zealand’s high-performance rugby pathway, follows in the footsteps of teams like the Junior All Blacks and New Zealand A, ensuring the nation’s future stars are ready for the international stage.
The All Blacks XV will face two challenging matches on the tour:
- v Munster, November 3, 6.30am (NZDT) at Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland.
- v Georgia, November 11, 2am (NZDT) at GGL Stadium, Montpellier, France.
McMillan, who currently leads the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific, is excited about the opportunity to shape the team’s legacy and had high praise for his coaching team.