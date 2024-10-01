And few are able to claim both of those titles in consecutive seasons, as Louis’ father Jason Sharp points out.

Louis Sharp lining up for Rodin Motorsport in the GB3 Championship. Photo / Rodin

“Clearly, we’re proud of what he’s achieving on the track and going back-to-back British championships. The last person to do that was Ayrton Senna, he’s in some pretty good company there,” says Jason Sharp.

“George Russell [current Mercedes F1 driver] went close, but he finished P2 [second] in the GB3 Championship.”

Jason and Louis Sharp have been travelling to Britain each season since 2022. That’s when Louis picked up a drive with Rodin Motorsport.

“Without Rodin, none of this would be possible. I can’t thank David [Rodin owner, David Dicker] and the whole Rodin team enough for what they’ve done for me. If it wasn’t for them I’d be back in New Zealand,” says Louis.

Back in New Zealand is Louis’ mum, Michelle. The family spends many months apart to keep the F1 dream alive. Michelle was a nervous spectator when Louis started out as a pint-sized racer in karting and nothing has changed in the 10 years since.

“No, she hasn’t improved – she’s probably got worse,” Jason says. Louis adds: “She does get up every night to watch on TV, but I think she covers her eyes most of it.”

Louis and his father Jason Sharp speaking to media after claiming the GB3 Championship at the weekend. Photo / Matthew Gimlette

Jason admits he is equally anxious about watching his son hit speeds of 160mph (257km/h).

“I am a bit of a nervous wreck – and known for wearing out shoes because of my constant pacing. First of all, it’s your child and you want them to be safe. That’s ultimately what’s behind the anxiousness and the nervousness. But then, once the race is going, you want them to be at the front,” he says.

The front is where Louis prefers to be as well – and 2024 has seen plenty of that.

“We started off the year super strong, double pole and a race win on debut. And then, obviously we ended up with the championship win,” says Louis.

That was sealed last weekend at the famous Brands Hatch circuit – with Rodin founder Dicker, who has built a factory and test track in remote North Canterbury, on hand to witness the victory.

“It was great to have him over, have him supporting. Obviously, we won the drivers’ and the team championship in the same weekend, so it was really cool to have him as a part of the team,” says Louis.

Dicker is a big supporter of Louis, fully funding his racing activities with Rodin Motorsport and also providing additional living support. He says they don’t yet know just how good Louis could be.

Rodin founder David Dicker is fully funding Louis Sharp's racing activities with Rodin Motorsport. Photo / George Heard

“What we do know is that he has met every challenge, so far,” Dicker tells the Herald.

The teen’s awareness of “team” is a big part of what Jason believes is the key to Louis’ success.

“It’s not all about him. It’s about everyone working together, and he really understands and embraces that,” Jason says.

The Sharps weren’t petrolheads until Louis saw a kart and decided he wanted to have a go. The former St Bede’s student is not living his parent’s dream. While driving may not be in his DNA, it seems drive is.

“He’s got an amazing work ethic. He’s quite stubborn and if we’re away from base for any length of time, he gets a bit frustrated... ‘We better get home, I need to be in the gym, I need to be on the sim [simulator]’. He’s just always looking for that opportunity to be doing something that’s going to benefit his racing, and that’s him driving that. That’s got nothing to do with us as parents,” says Jason.

“So I think that kind of sets him apart as well.”

Louis Sharp, back-to-back British champion ... what's next? Photo / Rodin

Dicker agrees but sees another important attribute.

“First of all, he is fast. You have to understand just how important that is. He also has a great attitude, he works hard and he is easy to get on with,” says Dicker.

Louis has had a great example set for him by Rodin’s latest F1 graduate, fellow Kiwi and friend, Liam Lawson.

“We have the same gym trainer so we train together a lot. I do see him as a friend,” says Louis.

There are many similarities between the two, and Dicker confirms they are alike.

“Yes. So far, I would say that Louis has had the better junior career. But that doesn’t necessarily mean much. You have to really compare when Louis gets to F3 and F2,” says Dicker.

The driving force behind Rodin has a keen eye for talent and when Lawson was unveiled as the new driver with Racing Bulls there was real a sense of pride.

“A very satisfying moment when I knew he was confirmed. He has had to really fight hard to get there. He has already proven that he can handle it. I expect him to do even better than the run of races he had last year,” says Dicker.

“He’s very much deserved this shot in Formula One. That fills you with a lot of confidence that he’s been able to do it knowing that I’m only one or two steps behind,” says Louis.

And that might be the best indicator of what’s coming next for Louis Sharp. Neither he nor Jason would confirm which class of wheel he’d be behind next season – though there were a few clues.

“In the coming days that will all be made public. But what I can say is, we will be very close to being home in March next year when Melbourne [kicks off] the F1 calendar,” says Jason.

Part of F1′s global roadshow is the next tier in Louis’ career – F3.

“The FIA 3 car is a little bit faster than the GB3, but also the main difference is they race in the Formula One weekend. They travel around the world with Formula One,” says Louis.

Hmm... all will be revealed soon.

Air apparents

Christ’s College are living up to their billing as a pre-tournament favourites for the AA boys’ grade at the National Secondary School Basketball Championships in Palmerston North.

The Tama Isaac-led team got off to a winning start against Tauranga Boys, with a crushing 106-55 victory.

They followed that up with another convincing performance against the highly-rated Feilding High School side, 95-56 – and then accounted for familiar foes St Andrew’s College 88-53 on day two.

Christ’s rounded out the second day with another commanding performance, 85-41 over St Peter’s College of Auckland.

Tama Isaac and Ihaka Cate of Christ's College at the National Secondary Schools Basketball Champs in Palmerston North. Photo / BBNZ

The South Island’s other main title contender, Waimea College, are also off to a flying start, the Richmond school picking up three straight wins over Mt Roskill Grammar School (113-50), St John’s College – Hamilton (102-42) and Palmerston North Boys’ High (113-75).

St Andrew’s College (Christchurch) remain unbeaten after the second day in the girls’ AA championship, while Christchurch Girls’ High have won 2 out of 3.

Two Scorpions, a Bulldog and a Shark

Two of the South Island’s most promising NRL prospects squared off against each other in the New South Wales Rugby League Jersey Flegg (Under-21) grand final on Sunday.

Playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs, Greymouth back-rower Callum Donaldson got his hands on the trophy after his side pipped the Cronulla Sharks 14-12 in a thrilling contest.

Canterbury Bulldogs back-rower Callum Donaldson with the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Former Hornby Panther and St Thomas of Canterbury forward Felix Faatili gave the Sharks a shot at a come-from-behind victory when he broke through the line to set up a try with six minutes left on the clock. But the Bulldogs held on.

The two Scorpions, Faatili, 19, and Donaldson, 21 – the Waro Rakau product who spent some time with Halswell Hornets in the Canterbury club competition – have had a taste of reserve grade footy already this season.

Donaldson has had three outings for the Canterbury Bulldogs’ second-string side, while Faatili has played once for Cronulla’s feeder club – Newtown Jets.

Meanwhile, the South Island U18 girls proved that the women’s game is on the rise as well – reaching the final of the Youth Championship in Rotorua before going down 22-8 to Wellington.

The boys’ tournament begins today.

Light Bears’ empty feeling

Close... in fact, it couldn’t have been any closer. The Light Bears fell agonisingly short of back-to-back titles in the final of the National U85kg rugby championship.

The High School Old Boys side from Christchurch kept the lead until the 85th minute before succumbing to the Pakuranga Black Panthers, 23-22.

“Having the led for the majority [of the match] and then having it taken away with the last kick of the season makes it a little bit tougher,” says Light Bears skipper Jarred Percival.

The Light Bears of High School Old Boys came up short in the National U85kg Competition, losing 25-24 to the Pakuranga Black Panthers. Photo / Mike Thorpe

The Light Bears repelled wave after wave of Pakuranga pick-and-go, but a stream of penalties gave the challengers multiple opportunities inside the five-metre line.

“We talked about discipline the whole year and we probably let ourselves down massively in that last 10 [minutes] when you should be able to close out games and just kept piggybacking them into the contest through penalties,” said Percival.

Eventually, the defence broke, with Pakuranga centre Francis Morrison crossing out wide and giving Riley Harrison the opportunity to snatch it at the death with a difficult conversion attempt.

“He’d struck the ball really well all game, so I knew that he was obviously a very, very capable goal kicker. My initial feeling off the boot was that it could have a chance to swing and go across the face because there was a little headwind – and it stayed true, it stayed straight.”

And as the flags rose, the hearts of the Light Bears sank.

“Under pressure in those circumstances, on the biggest stage, Sky Stadium – people rolling in for the All Blacks – as a goalkicker they’re exactly the moments that you dream of and he got his moment and he took it. Big ups to him,” Percival said.

It was a brilliant kick to win a brilliant final. Under 85kg rugby was the winner on the day and the Pakuranga Black Panthers, New Zealand’s new weight-restricted champions.

2024 U85kg Champions - Pakuranga Black Panthers. Photo / Mike Lewis Pictures - Club Rugby

“Hopefully we can continue to grow this grade in New Zealand and around the world, eventually.”