“I’m pretty sure that based on those performances on the weekend that we’ll have plenty more Christchurch boys coming up and playing in those teams as well,” says Iro.

The Christchurch school came into the tournament at Bill Pulman Park as defending champions and flexed their muscles right from day one, thumping Aorere College (Auckland) 42-0 and Manurewa High School 32-4.

Day two saw a heavyweight clash with Auckland’s De La Salle College to end pool play – STC’s star second-rower Bishop Neal proving irresistible in their 24-14 win. The 16-year-old scored early in the second half, bursting through a pack of four defenders on his own. Five minutes later, Neal laid on a try for explosive centre Jackson Stewart with an around-the-back pass that went viral. TikTok, Instagram – it was so good it probably even reached MySpace.

“He [Neal] only turned 16 probably in May. He’s one of a kind to be honest,” says proud coach Andrew Auimatagi.

STC coach Andrew Auimatagi. Photo / NZRL

Neal is already plugged into the Warriors system and was a part of their title-winning Harold Matthews Cup (Under-17) side earlier this year. The Year 11 student outshone all the others at the nationals and was named tournament MVP.

“I just love the way he plays – he’s pretty carefree but I think this tournament just showed that he can do a lot of the tough stuff and his defence was a highlight for me. We know he can break teams open with his attack and his flair – but it was a bit of a coming of age for him,” says Auimatagi.

In the semifinal, STC easily accounted for St Paul’s College (Auckland) 24-4 to set up another showdown with De La Salle in the final. The Auckland school also had a convincing semifinal win, routing Rotorua Boys’ High School 34-4.

STC quickly took charge of the final, leading 18-0 after just seven minutes through tries to Isaiah Savea, Meihana Pauling and Xavier Reweti.

“The boys started pretty hot and everything was going a bit too easy I thought. I was kind of expecting it to potentially turn at some point and it did,” said Auimatagi.

De La Salle closed the gap to six by halftime but STC were always in front and scored again through a well-worked try to winger Xavier Talatonu. DLS added one more consolation try at fulltime but they couldn’t stop STC from securing their second consecutive national title, winning 24-18.

STC go back-to-back after defeating De La Salle 24-18 in the national final. Photo / NZRL

“The boys showed great resilience and grit and yeah I think our defence has been a trademark of the last few seasons,” said Auimatagi.

The hot-stepping Meihana Pauling was named the MVP of the final.

“He’s one of key leaders and lynchpin there at fullback. Just showed how much of a threat he is but also a real calming influence on the team,” said Auimatagi.

STC had eight players selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools 18s team (Meihana Pauling, Xavier Lynch, Jackson Stewart, Lautasi Etuale, Isaiah Savea, Zeke Faga-Leti, Lennox Tuiloma and Toby Gibson) and two for the 16s (Christiano Elia, Bishop Neal).

Meihana Pauling of STC, the grand final MVP. Photo / NZRL

For Auimatangi – a former Canterbury Bulls coach and multiple premiership-winning mentor with Linwood Kea – the achievement was hugely significant in his own career.

“This is definitely the highlight for me I guess, being an old boy of St Thomas’ and I’ve been working at the school for nearly 14 years. I was there when we started a bit of a league programme and taking the boys up to nationals. We were in the developing grade in 2013 so to be going back-to-back in the premiership 10 years later is pretty special.”

The decorated coach sees even more success in the near future for his school side.

“There’s definitely a really talented group of young ones coming through right from Year 9 up. So, hopefully it’s something we can continue.”

The Reefton Kid’s kid

Waimea College are the South Island’s best boy’s basketballers, downing Christ’s College in the Zone 4 final in Dunedin.

Led by the hot hand of upcoming Tall Blacks star Hayden Jones, Waimea jumped out to an early lead and maintained it – winning 94-84. Jones scored a game-high 37 points, edging Christ’s College’s main attacking threat, Hoani Togia (29 points).

Jones – son of Nelson and Tall Blacks great Phill – led all scorers through the tournament as well, collecting 222 points across seven games at a tournament-high average of almost 32 points per game. St Thomas of Canterbury College sharpshooter and rising Canterbury Rams prospect Mana Martin was the next-best with just over 29 points per game.

Waimea College, winners of the Zone 4 AA senior basketball tournament held in Dunedin.

Shirley Boys’ High School’s Milan Newton also scored heavily across the tournament, amassing 215 points.

Rangiora High School claimed third spot with an 83-60 win over St Andrew’s College.

In the junior boys tournament, it was Hillmorton High School who triumphed over Nelson College, 79–71 in the final.

St Andrew’s College claimed the AA Girls title in a tight tussle, beating Kaiapoi High School 67-65.

STAC did the double in the girls’ grade, winning the junior title as well, 90-50 against Ashburton College.

Top 2

Nelson College fell at the final hurdle of an otherwise historic season, losing the final of the Top 4 National First XV tournament in Palmerston North. Nelson had gone north with an unbeaten run in 2024 and every title imaginable from the South Island competition.

Nelson College with some of the spoils of an unprecedented season. Photo / Tasman Rugby Union

They took the field in their semifinal with Kelston Boys’ High School (Blues region champions), having never won a match at the Top 4 stage of the tournament before.

Playing into a howling wind, Nelson College dominated the first half and took a 21-3 lead into the second half. With the wind at their backs in the second spell Nelson failed to fully capitalise on the advantage – but still got the win, 26-18.

The final, two days later, saw very similar conditions. Up against serial finalists Hamilton Boys’ High School (Chiefs region champions), Nelson struggled to exit into the wind and soon trailed. But they hit back with a smart try to second five-eighth Jimmy West before a spectacular length-of-the-field effort put them in front. From a scrum five metres out from their own goal-line, Nelson College spread the ball to influential first five Harry Inch. With a show-and-go and left-arm fend, Inch broke out of his 22 before a perfectly timed pass put Mikey Morrison into space, the flying winger dashing 60m before an in-and-away saw him shake the last defender for the try of the tournament.

Mikey Morrison crosses for Nelson College against Southland Boys' High School. Photo / Tasman Rugby Union

Hamilton Boys’ took a handy 20-10 lead into the second half and once again, Nelson struggled with the wind at their backs.

“We got over the line three times but none of them given so it made it really hard to get momentum,” said head coach Jono Phillips.

Hamilton Boys’ prevailed 27-17 to claim their sixth Top 4 title.

The loss brings the curtain down on Phillips’ time at the school and with the team. His success has been undeniable over the past six years, taking the team to three South Island titles and even more Miles Toyota Championships. He says he’s gutted for his team – but immensely proud of what they’ve achieved.

Jono Phillips of Nelson College.

“I’ve actually known this group for the full five years they’ve been at secondary school so they’re pretty dear to me,” said Phillips.

He’s yet to confirm his next step but says he will continue to work with the USA national team.

Meanwhile, Christchurch Girls’ High School suffered a narrow loss in their Top 4 semifinal with Howick College, 22-17. They led the playoff for third against Hamilton Girls’ High School at halftime before succumbing 38-10.

Unbeaten run comes to an end

Christchurch Boys’ High School (CBHS) Under-15s also contested a national final – taking on hosts Tauranga Boys’ High School.

CBHS reached the final after a Houdini-like semifinal escape against Westlake Boys’ High. Trailing 30-18 with five minutes to go, they scored a converted try and kicked a penalty to pull within two points of Westlake.

With just enough time for the restart, CBHS rumbled upfield to force a kickable penalty. With time up, Freddy Davis stepped up to slot the goal and give his side the most improbable of victories, 31-30.

CBHS U15s (blue/black) found the going tough in the national final, going down 32-3 to Tauranga Boys' High School. Photo / Facebook

But their unbeaten season came to a shuddering halt in the final, Tauranga Boys’ High crushing CBHS 32-3 in an impressive display of running rugby.

In a beaten side, George Williamson was a standout with strong carries and a high workrate.

South Island champions

St Margaret’s are South Island netball champions after a dominant display in the final at Ngā Puna Wai. The Christchurch school defeated Dunedin’s Columba College 39-28.

Columba College on their way to the final of the South Island secondary schools tournament. Photo / George Heard

St Margaret’s coach Helen Belcher says her team’s success was built across the whole squad.

“Eight games in four days is a big ask but we were able to use all 10 players throughout the week and they all got good court time,” says Belcher.

That was reflected in a number of players named in the talented players list – a kind of tournament team.

St Margaret's College, 2024 SISS senior netball champions.

“We had three girls named in that – Charlotte Coughlan, Evie Leeson and Siahn Nilsen.”

Next up for St Margaret’s is a shot at the big one, the nationals in October.

“That’ll be in Christchurch so looking forward to that to see what we can do against the North Island teams,” says Belcher.