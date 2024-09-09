Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV wrap: Hamilton Boys’ High School win sixth national championship

By Adam Julian and Bruce Holloway
NZ Herald·
17 mins to read
Hamilton Boys' High celebrate their sixth national championship.

Hamilton Boys' High celebrate their sixth national championship.

– Hamilton Boys’ High School earn sixth national championship

– Kelston bow out early

– Feilding give Hamilton a scare

– Manukura edge Howick for the girls’ title

– Nelson College coach takes USA Eagles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby