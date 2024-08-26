Kelston Boys' 2024 championship will go down as their most remarkable. Photo / Photosport

Kelston had good reason to enjoy the moment. While winning rugby championships is nothing new for this 61-year-old school, with a seemingly unlimited pool of raw talent on call from its Archibald Rd environs, in some respects this 2024 championship will go down as their most remarkable.

Because they seized the title despite an often brittle campaign, in which they were beaten no less than four times in 11 round robin matches, but somehow still had the belief, infectious spirit and resourcefulness to bounce back and prosper at playoff time.

Records don’t exist for such things, but this may well be the most losses* a champion Auckland schoolboy team have ever endured in eventually triumphing, and is perhaps a testament to Kelston’s consistent mid-winter mantra that the 1A is a marathon rather than a sprint.

Kelston’s preparation for a high-tempo and often pulsating final also had its unique features. Coach Matt Howling scheduled a midweek visit to Waikumete Cemetery and the graves of former school greats such as prototype power-winger Va’aiga Tuigamala, in inviting his squad to reflect on the memories of those who have gone before and embrace the spirit guiding them.

But in the final itself, played in front of a highly invested crowd of about 7000, Kelston’s win was more about life than death.

They kept the ball alive at key times, and despite getting outmuscled in a lot of the set plays, Kelston’s mercurial backline and highly focused loose forwards then proved the difference.

One of the real stars for Kelston was openside flanker Joseph Paiali’i, and he began the scoring after a keen backline break down the right. Then midway through the second half, he was on hand again to get his team back in front at 25-24 with a further try after he peeled away down the short side.

St Kentigern, chasing their seventh championship, had banked an early penalty from right in front, through first five Angus Revell, then grabbed the lead when Siale Pahulu – their most dangerous player – chopped inside to score a converted try in the 11th minute.

Kelston fullback Tyson Parsons levelled for 10-10 with a penalty, then right on halftime kicked another for a 13-10 halftime lead.

But St Kentigern regained the advantage immediately at the start of the second spell. Kelston botched the kickoff clearance with a sliced kick and from a lineout 10m out St Kentigern exploited their tight-forward superiority, with No 8 Zephaniah Lototau scoring and Revell converting for a 17-13 lead.

Kelston flanker Aio Keith brilliantly fended his way to the tryline, only for Lototau to again put St Kentigern in front at 24-20.

Then 10 minutes after Paiali’i’s second try, Kelston winger Ulutoa Aii finally gave his team a margin of comfort by dotting down in the corner at the end of a flowing attack, which featured a jinking, stepping run from second-five Paula Lu’au, one of the day’s standouts. Parsons converted brilliantly from the sideline.

There was still 10 minutes of pressure to soak up, plus a twilight zone of stoppage time after a St Kentigern player was knocked unconscious, but Kelston defended staunchly, managed the finish well, and the joy was palpable at the final whistle.

Kelston appeal as a team who, on their day, fear nothing - except perhaps talking to media, and even on that front the fans were happy to help out.

“This means everything,” explained ardent Kelston fan Ava. “It’s huge. These boys have worked so hard and shown such heart. They never stopped believing, all season, even after the losses.”

Saint Kentigern team after the Auckland 1A final. Photo / Photosport

But there was deep frustration for St Kentigern, who have now finished top qualifiers for two successive seasons under coach Tasesa Lavea, only to narrowly lose both finals.

St Kentigern were at their best when preying on Kelston errors, but couldn’t muster quite the same X factor in general play.

Meanwhile, being top qualifier is starting to look like a poisoned chalice in 1A rugby, with four of the last five teams to have won the final having been the lower qualifiers from the round-robin.

* In 2013 Auckland Grammar School were beaten by Mount Albert Grammar School (9-6), St Peter’s College (22-20), Kelston (17-13) and St Kentigern College (31-3) but still reached the semifinals where they thrashed Mount Albert 35-12. In the final, Grammar led St Kent’s 11-10 until they were penalised on the last play of the season and St Kentigern first five William Raea kicked a 45m penalty to stretch St Kentigern’s unbeaten run to 50 games in a row.

Kelston: Tianau Letoa, Xavier Leota, Solo Baleinaikasakasa, Nathan Auld, Cesc Keith, Aio Keith, Joseph Paiali’i, Dezman Laban, Samuel Clark, Jarrel Vaega, Ulutoa Aii, Paula Lu’au, Koupa Nomotu, Jeremiah Lemana, Tyson Parsons. Reserves: Lui Stowers, Kalani Mulivai, Maddax Bernard, Sam Toko, Tariec Mulitalo, Marrick Purcell.

Coach: Matt Howling. Assistants: Elton Letoga, Peter Brown. Technical advisor: Scotty Keith. Managers: William Howling, Viamoana Va’ai, Junior Toko. Physio: Nate Foulagi. Analyst: Sa’o Mulivai. Medic: Kerry Bell.

Tangaroa triumph

In the Auckland 1B First XV final Tangaroa College – relegated from 1A ranks at the start of the season – bounced back to beat Macleans College 27-24 in a thriller.

With two minutes remaining, Tangaroa had a player sin-binned for a dangerous tackle, and then had to hold on grimly defending their line.

Tangaroa had led 15-14 at halftime but conceded that lead before their No 8 Puipui Sofeni made a huge break downfield for a converted try and they then added another shortly afterwards for sub Damian Pene Teinaki.

Tangaroa No 8 Puipui Sofeni scores a second half try to put his team in charge. Photo / Bruce Holloway

The curtainraiser question

The 1A final was played in front of a large, engaged, rumbustious, vociferous and proudly tribal crowd at Eden Park, as a curtainraiser to the more uninspiring Auckland-Canterbury NPC match which followed.

That made for a lively contrast with Eden Park’s usual stoic, self-conscious and barren NPC crowds, where tumbleweed might well blow down the concourses.

But after the 1A final almost everybody left, so it’s fair to pose this question: would it have been better to have the NPC match as the curtainraiser, with the 1A final given prime status as the day’s main event?

The same question holds true for North Harbour Stadium, where about 6300 were in the stands for the Westlake-Rosmini final (and more on that below), then about 400 for the NPC match which followed.

Would a reversed timetable better harness the latent appeal of schoolboy rugby for the wider promotion of the code?

Then again, would schoolboy fans bother to arrive early if the NPC match was the curtainraiser? Time is precious these days, and it can almost be like you are watching a different sport from the schoolboy action.

Meanwhile, in terms of Auckland’s current set-up, you could also argue a counter-proposition that Eden Park – the biggest possible stage as our national stadium – is fundamentally an incongruous venue for a 1A final, given this is a weirdly-administered competition which has now an almost-instituted fear of media and publicity as an article of faith.

Still, at least Auckland remains a complete outlier on the wider New Zealand schools’ landscape, and they still do media passes at Eden Park.

Reader feedback is welcomed at the email address below.

Happy 21st for Westlake

Westlake notched their 21st North Harbour championship when they beat Rosmini College 41-27 in the Kyocera Document Solutions-sponsored grand final to set up a crack at a third successive Blues regional title.

It was a match roughly played out in three-thirds at North Harbour Stadium – where the “carpark full” signs were out early – with Rosmini strong at the start and enjoying an early lead through a Ryder Heath penalty.

But the middle period was mostly Westlake as they ran in tries built around pace and mobility rather than size, while Rosmini dominated the final third once Westlake opted to clear their bench and rest their loosies in particular.

For Westlake, who led 17-10 at halftime, Jarlon Lesatele scored their first try, while lock Hugo Pieterse was played in by wing Thomas Rawiri.

Rawiri added a try himself after an otherwise quiet J.D. Van Der Westhuizen offloaded to him, but Rosmini replied with a try to hooker Jayden Clark following a ruck close to the line and then proceeded to dominate the final 17 minutes as their big forwards stepped up.

Rosmini No 8 Anton Seuseu had some very strong runs while talented second five Inoke Vaingalo found room to run. Seuseu and Heath scored tries as Rosmini came home strong, but Westlake halfback Levi Leith closed the door with a 40m gallop to score.

This was Westlake’s 10th final win over Rosmini and they lead the storied rivalry 52-28 with three draws in the Harbour era (1985-present).

Rosmini have eight titles with two wins over Westlake in the final, but since Rosmini won their last title in 2017, Westlake have won 12 of the 15 matches against them.

Westlake celebrate their win in the North Harbour final. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Hamilton v Rotorua in Chiefs regional final

Hamilton Boys’ High School will host Rotorua Boys’ High School on Saturday at noon in the Chiefs regional final for a berth in the National Top Four, after a gritty but ultimately nervy 36-29 away win over New Plymouth.

In the final match to be played on grass at The Gully before it gets an artificial turf makeover, Hamilton coasted to a 14-0 lead and were still comfortable at 19-5 at halftime.

But an intercept try to New Plymouth and a dubious line-call where the Hamilton players stopped, but “play on” was the call, left the match deadlocked at 29-29 with three minutes remaining.

Had it stayed that way, New Plymouth would have won on a countback of tries, but Hamilton, acutely conscious of the scenario, applied pressure from the kickoff and engineered phase after phase before centre Ollie Guerin nabbed the match-winner down the right.

In the first half, flanker Jack Miller, prop Luke Hills and left wing Max Kara scored for Hamilton, while Jackson Botherway converted two of three.

Right wing Ross Anderson crossed in the second spell, with Botherway converting and slotting a penalty.

Best for Hamilton were Kara, a rising Year 11 talent, and prop Liam van der Hayden, on the comeback trail from injury.

But Hamilton coach Greg Kirkham described his squad as “grinders rather than superstars”.

“In training we look fantastic,” he said. “But we wanted to work on our start after having been on the back foot in recent matches and we at least did that.”

Hamilton beat Rotorua Boys’ High School 32-8 in the Super 8 back in June.

Meanwhile, Rotorua hammered Pukekohe High School 76-0. As architects of a massive upset a week earlier, Rotorua were acutely aware of not taking Counties champions Pukekohe too lightly, and a whitewash from the Super 8 powerhouse suggested they were in no mood for mercy.

Rotorua scored 13 tries, to Te Ariki Rogers, Setaleki Mafileo, Luke Rakuraku (3), Wiremu Brailey, Isileli Tuutafaiva (2), Mark Rounds, Te Manaakitanga, Arthur Chisholm, Manaia Herbert and Josiah Graham. Rotorua only kicked four conversions but five of the seven replacements scored tries.

# Hamilton Boys’ High are certainly living up to “The Factory” nickname, with 24 former players active in NPC rugby this season, six ahead of the next best school in St Kentigern. Here’s the full breakdown of school alumni, courtesy of an NPC graphic.

Hamilton Boys' High School top the list.

Rare Manawatū derby pending

Manawatū powerhouses Palmerston North Boys’ High School and Feilding High School typically do their best to avoid each other, but they must clash in their Hurricanes regional final for the National Top Four (in Palmerston North) on Saturday.

Despite being separated by just 20 minutes, these teams have only played twice since 2015, and both those fixtures were forced.

Unless one party pulls “a Scots” and defaults, they’ll begrudgingly tussle, and Palmerston North will be favourites to prevail, after toppling Feilding 36-22 in one of those rare fixtures in May.

While Feilding have never attended the National Top Four, Palmerston North were present last year and previously in 1996, 1997 and 2005.

Palmerston North earned their passage to the big dance this year with a resounding 30-19 victory over listless Wellington Premiership champions St Patrick’s College, Silverstream. A Wellington school has not qualified for the National Top Four since Scots College in 2015.

A swirling wind that Palmerston North faced in the first half made basic handling and kicking treacherous. Still, Palmerston North established a 13-0 lead which should have been greater.

Rampant openside Viliami Rongokea-Tupou boomed a try after a thrilling break and the hosts were far more enterprising with the possession obtained.

Silky first five Jamie Viljoen kicked two penalties to apply an exclamation mark on the hosts’ early ascendancy at the breakdown. The only try of the first half was scored in the 18th minute when Palmerston North stretched left, and lock Bradley Tocker offloaded to hooker Cazna Sale. Manawatū sprint champion Tocker is an eye-catching talent.

Silverstream finally found their stride after the interval. Simple and direct carries engaged Palmerston North in a battle of attrition. A well-worked lineout saw lock Preston Moananu transfer to openside Drew Berg-McLean at the front, who delivered a simple pass to unmarked hooker Dylan Davey.

The game became a splutter with both teams struggling to stake an ownership until Viljoen glided into a hole and dashed 35m.

Tocker and Rongokea-Tupou proved increasingly tough to contain, while fullback Hunter Kennedy is a serious attacking threat. With 16 tries in 2024, he ended Silverstream’s season with a long-range break and offload for winger Richie Schaff.

Tocker set up reserve Henry Speedy and at 30-7 things for Silverstream were becoming embarrassing. To their credit, Silverstream summoned the will to keep fighting and finished with two tries – the last a beauty to halfback Kian O’Donnell, refusing to surrender in a chase after what appeared to be a hopeful kick.

Meanwhile, Feilding High School preserved their unbeaten record at the “Dog Pound” with a gritty 28-14 win over a tenacious Gisborne Boys’ High School.

Gisborne played with the wind in the first half and built pressure through a combination of caution and aggression. A Gisborne yellow card for a tip tackle after 15 minutes gave Feilding a reprieve and Tyrese Tane scored a try in his 30th cap game.

Gisborne kept probing but cruelly conceded before halftime. A fumble near the Feilding posts was kicked ahead by the hosts and gun fullback Dan Maisiri collected to cross.

Gisborne continued hammering away and were finally rewarded in the 50th minute when Luke Bidois rumbled over.

Feilding’s James Tuituba restored a 14-point advantage, but a Safin Tuwairua-Brown try kept Gisborne in the hunt. Feilding No 8 Rupeni Raviyawa finally settled the contest with a trademark individual surge.

The Silverstream-Palmerston North match was broadcast on the streaming platform Huddy Sports, with Palmerston North rector David Bovey’s voice a welcome and knowledgeable presence. Let’s hope Fielding and Palmerston North are as congenial to a media presence this Saturday.

In 2011, when the same match was broadcast on the Rugby Channel, a crowd of more than 5000 was drawn to Arena Manawatū for an epic showdown, enjoyed by all and won narrowly by Palmerston North.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes regional girls final is set to be played on Wednesday with Wellington champions St Mary’s College hosting defending national champions Manakura.

* Feilding have never competed at the National Top Four but with the Whitelock family, Codie Taylor and Aaron Smith in the First XV, they enjoyed a golden era between 2002 and 2011, winning 182 out of 211 games and toppling many of the leading schools around the country. Feilding competed in the former co-ed nationals (2007 to 2019) several times, winning the title in 2009, 2014 and 2016.

Nelson topple Southland

Nelson College are the first team to qualify for the National Top Four in 2024, ending the reign of Southland Boys’ High School as champions in Nelson.

Nelson won the South Island final for the fourth time, 47-24, to retain the Trustbank Cup for the summer (nine defences) and also capture the Moascar Cup for the first time since 2018.

Nelson made an ominous start with two clinical tries after 10 minutes. Loosehead prop Samuela Takapu and hooker Jack Trott each dotted down. A steady supply of possession coupled with the speed and variety of first five-eighths Harrison Inch had the visitors in retreat.

Southland rallied by removing the pace from the game and employing their set-piece to stifle and eventually break through. Converted tries to Jack Brook and Will Garrick tied the scores at 14 apiece.

Nelson always appeared to have another level though. Three minutes before halftime a searing break by Inch was finished by trusty halfback Ollie Gibbons. Southland’s earnest graft was reduced to rubble.

That’s because a compelling feature of Nelson is their ability to score swift long-range tries. Athletic ball-carrying forwards link seamlessly with speedy, skillful backs. Nelson strikes a good balance between calculation and individual courage.

In the 45th minute, Southland were only down 28-19 when replacement back Ezekiel Hammond-Siolo scored the first of his two tries.

But tries three minutes apart in the 47th and 50th minutes to second five Fanua Fa’avae and whippet winger Mikey Morrison extinguished any chance Southland had. Inch kicked six out of seven conversions.

Still, Southland enjoyed an epic season. A groundbreaking tour to Japan for an inaugural appearance at the Sanix World Youth Tournament was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for wide-eyed teenagers from Invercargill.

Unfortunately, Southland’s prospects of winning the tourney were ruined by a disgraceful refereeing performance in the semifinals. Fatigued upon return, Southland unfathomably blew a 24-0 lead to lose their first interschool fixture to Otago.

Southland soon found their groove defending the Moascar Cup seven times and winning 11 consecutive matches en route to defending their Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

Prop Thomas Jennings, No 8 Thomas Spain, first five Mika Muliaina and utility back Jimmy Taylor were among those to flourish.

History will be against Nelson at the National Top Four in a fortnight in Palmerston North. Nelson will tackle the Blues regional champions in the National semifinals. Nelson lost to Blues champions Mount Albert Grammar School (10-26) in 2007 and King’s College (17-49) in 2019.

The last time a Crusaders South Island champion won a National Top Four semifinal was when St Bede’s College, beat Napier Boys’ High School 26-9 in 2009. The last Crusaders national champions were Christchurch Boys’ School in 2006.

However, with 10 Crusaders Under-18 representatives, there is no denying Nelson’s quality. With four Miles Toyota Championships in six seasons. Nelson are enjoying their most sustained success since a glorious run from 1946 to 1961.

In that era, Nelson won 229 out of 280 matches enjoying three unbeaten seasons and winning or sharing the annual quadrangular tournament ten times. Bill Clark, Nev McEwan, Gerald Kember, Rex Pickering and Trevor Morris became All Blacks.

Meanwhile Christchurch Girls’ High School thrashed Columba College 78-8 in the girls’ South Island final. Christchurch Girls’ shared the national title with Manukura in 2022.

Are Tauranga one of the best teams to ever miss National Top Four?

In a week when many of the country’s best First XVs edged closer to national glory, spare a thought for Tauranga Boys’ College.

Until their shock and harsh elimination at the hands of Rotorua Boys’ High School on August 17, they might well have been overwhelming favourites to capture their first National Top Four title.

A top-four attendee in 2023, Tauranga swept to their first Super 8 title since 1999 with record wins over Rotorua, Napier and Hamilton Boys’. Further, Tauranga won a match in Hamilton this season for the first time since 2002 and scored eight consecutive victories on a gruelling South American tour.

No 8 Aidan Spratley and halves pairing Charlie Sinton and Mason Verster would have to be strong contenders for the New Zealand Schools team. Tauranga had 10 selections in the Chiefs Under-18 development camp.

But who is the strongest side to ever miss out on the National Top Four, which started in 1982, initially as an invitation tournament before it transitioned to a regional qualifying model?

In 1983 Auckland Grammar School were the national champions winning 18 out of 20 matches but Christchurch Boys,’ unbeaten in 20 games, and Te Aute College, unblemished in 23 games, didn’t attend.

St Stephen’s School won the 1985 National Top Four final against Napier Boys’ High School 26-3. Would the outcome have been different if Christ’s College, unbeaten in 21 games, chose to attend?

In 1986, Auckland Grammar School prevailed again but didn’t face St Patrick’s College, Wellington who were unbeaten for the first time since 1934. Town scored 762 points in 22 games.

In 1988 St Patrick’s College Silverstream achieved a record 24 wins in 25 matches and scored a staggering 897 points but turned down the invitation to attend, satisfised with their season. If internationals John Leslie (Scotland) and Simon Mannix (All Blacks) had their time over, would they support that decision?

Between 1993 and 2003, Rotorua Boys’ High School were a powerhouse under Chris Grinter. In 1996, Rotorua dropped just one of 23 games and in 2000 scored a staggering 1213 points in 24 games but missed out in both seasons on national glory.

The 2007 Wellington College First XV faced Gisborne Boys’ at the Rectory in the Hurricanes regional final. Winners of all 21 matches, Wellington raced to a 17-0 lead in as many minutes powered by a monster pack that featured future Hurricanes Super Rugby winners Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Reggie Goodes as well as the dazzling Buxton Popoali’i, who scored 280 points in the season.

But Gisborne staged a remarkable comeback and by fulltime had drawn, winning on a countback. Gisborne charged on to beat Mt Albert Grammar School 35-24 in the National Top Four final with future All Black Charlie Ngati scoring 20 points in that game.

The 2011 season was one for upsets. Gisborne Boys’ won their first and only Super 8 title but failed to replicate their efforts from the previous season in making the National Top Four when they were upset 23-21 in the Hurricanes regional final by Napier Boys’ High.

Napier had earlier eliminated a formidable Palmerston North Boys’ side that won 18 of 20 games and included a blockbusting Ngani Laumape and future All Blacks lock Jackson Hemopo.

St Kentigern College won the 1A title and 20 of 22 games in 2011 but made the regrettable decision to contest the national co-education championship instead, which they won convincingly.

Ryan Martin fashioned a stellar record as Otago Boys’ coach. Locally, Otago won 94 out of 100 competition games and 48 out of 55 inter-school fixtures. Otago attended the National Top Four in 2012, 2013 and 2015 but missed out to Christchurch Boys in 2014 despite thrashing Christchurch 29-7 in the first meeting of that season.

With five national titles since 2008, Hamilton Boys’ have been the platinum-standard First XV but have also had some notable sides miss out.

In 2006 Hamilton won their first Super 8 title and won 18 of 19 games before being stunned by Rotorua Boys’.

Then in 2020, Hamilton won all 13 games but the National Top Four was called off due to Covid. The same fate befell Kelston Boys’, winners of 18 games on the trot, in 2021.

And last year Hamilton held two World Schools titles, the Super 8, Moascar Cup and National Top Four titles, but were beaten in the Chiefs regional final by Tauranga.

Have we missed anyone? Comments welcomed at the email below.

Sacred Heart rugby doco tops the charts

The documentary SACRED – A Rugby Story for the Ages which celebrates Sacred Heart College’s historic 2023 season, where their 1st XV won the coveted Auckland 1A Championship, has been exceptionally well received on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV.

Kelsen Butler, Sacred old boy and principal of Sport Inc, which produced the documentary, said he was “both humbled and delighted” with the news that Sacred was the most watched documentary on Rugby Pass TV last weekend.

# Is there another side to anything reported here? Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets, and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.