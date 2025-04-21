It’s been a tough 2025 rebuild for Tauranga coach Aidan Kuka. In 2024, he could call upon the New Zealand Secondary Schools starting halfback-first five combination of Charlie Sinton and Mason Verster, who have now left.

But he’s hoping lessons from their time remain, particularly for new first five-eighths Ivan Ward.

“Charlie and Mason worked really hard to promote themselves and create a competitive environment for the team last year,” Kuka said. “The challenge for this year’s group is to build that again.

“I don’t think I can replicate talented players as coach – individuals have to understand who they are as a player.

Aidan Kuka: 'The challenge for this year's group is to build that again.' Photo / Andrew Warner

“But Ivan had a front-row seat last year to what a good 9 or 10 should look like – how they pushed each other, how they prepared and recovered, how they guided the team, and has learned off them.”

In pleasantly autumnal conditions, the Wellington-Tauranga match was a vibrant spectacle between two sides expected to be leading contenders in their respective competitions.

Wellington gained a brief ascendancy before the interval. Tauranga lock Blake Vrieze was sin-binned and the hosts flipped a 19-12 deficit into a 24-19 advantage with tries to prop Harry Baddington and No 8 Z’Kdeus Schwalger – without his formerly captivating afro but no less unmistakeable with his rigorous athleticism.

But the biggest drawcard was Tommy McQuoid. The Tauranga fullback bagged four tries, a feat almost unheard off by visitors to the forebodingly nicknamed “Graveyard”.

(It’s likely Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo holds the record for most tries in any game against Wellington College. In 2017, he scored five tries in a 78-0 win for the eventual National Top Four champions, Hastings Boys’ High.)

McQuoid was rugby ethereal, moving so light and rapid on his feet it seemed he could reject the BOP Steamers Academy for K-Pop. Early in the second half, McQuoid latched onto an errant pass and sprinted 80m to complete his hat-trick.

Kuka described Tommy McQuoid as an exciting prospect promoted from last year’s Tauranga U15s.

“Opponents underestimate his power,” Kuka said. “He doesn’t look like a strapping athlete, but in contact he has the ability to wriggle out of a tackle.

“And he is extremely fast. There is no substitute for speed. He also has a nose for space, an instinct. He is a special player.”

A conversion followed from the assured Ward, and the Tauranga Titans didn’t relinquish the lead again.

Indeed, Wellington began to implode, conceding a raft of penalties and three successive tries. Hooker Zach Horan, whose dad Sean helps coach Evans Bay-based Marist St Pat’s, rumbled over from a maul. Winger Malachi Emmett regathered a chip and chase for a second time, and McQuoid completed his quartet with a 30m surge.

Tommy’s Dad, Grant McQuoid, played 50 games for Bay of Plenty, winning the Ranfurly Shield in 2004 and representing the All Blacks Sevens, while brother Jay is also highly regarded.

“Jay’s an abrasive No 7,” Kuka said. “A ‘follow-me’ type of leader who is always full-steam-ahead.”

Except for kick-off receipts (a headache for Tauranga too), there’s a lot to like about Wellington College and they regrouped from 45-24 down to score the last try.

“We don’t seem to have a problem in scoring, but I’m more concerned about our defence,” Kuka reflected.

Wellington’s mammoth prop Julius Toimata had a conspicuous impact. In his third season, first five-eighths Archie Sims offers variety and stability. Centre Narvin Campbell breached the defence more than once. Openside Connor ‘Notorious’ Gregor was all heart.

“They were tough,” Kuka said of Wellington. “Some really good players there.”

Tauranga now host Auckland Grammar at midday on Saturday. Grammar are reluctant to publicise their First XV rugby these days, but have won all their pre-season matches to date, including a 28-19 away victory over Palmerston North Boys’ High, after leading 17-14 at half-time.

Tauranga Boys’ College preseason: b Dilworth 36-33, b Wesley 45-7, b St John’s (Hamilton) 43-10, b Wellington College 45-31.

Tauranga third in 2024 global school rankings

In its 2024 Global Top 20 first XV school rankings, the UK-based nextgen.com website selected Tauranga Boys’ College as the third best behind Paul Roos (South Africa) and Irerland’s Blackrock College.

Hamilton Boys’ High were fifth (up from 11th in 2023), Nelson College were 10th (unranked in 2023), St Kentigern were 13th (same as 2023), and Feilding High were a new entrant at 16.

But there was no place for Kelston Boys’ High, Blues champions and World Schools Rugby Festival winners (and, incidentally, conquerors of Paul Roos) in Abu Dhabi in December.

Nextgen.com 2024 Global rankings: 1.) Paul Roos (South Africa); 2.) Blackrock College (Ireland); 3.) Tauranga Boys’ College (NZ); 4.) Nudgee College (Australia); 5.) Hamilton Boys’ High (NZ); 6.) St Michaels (Ireland); 7.) Paarl Gim (South Africa); 8.) Clifton College (England); 9.) Grey College (South Africa); 10.) Nelson College (NZ); 11.) Millfield (England); 12.) Affies (South Africa); 13.) St Kentigern (NZ); 14.) Sedbergh (England); 15.) Barker College (Australia); 16.) Feilding High (NZ); 17.) Paarl Boys (South Africa); 18.) Shore (Australia); 19.) Cranleigh (England); 20.) Llandovery (Wales).

St Kents win the Quad – but Lindisfarne catch the eye

There was little surprise when St Kentigern College defeated St Andrew’s College 39-12 in the final of the Presbyterian Schools Quadrangular Tournament. The Pakuranga powerhouses have won the event on 10 consecutive occasions and 23 times since its inception in 1989.

But those who attended the third-place playoff would have been gobsmacked by the outcome of that fixture, as tournament hosts Lindisfarne College embarrassed their longest and fiercest rivals, Scots College, 98-19.

Lindisfarne opened in 1953 and have jousted with Scots in various sporting codes since. Since 2014, Scots have won the Wellington Premiership five times, and were semi-finalists in 2024. Comparatively, Lindisfarne have struggled, only making the semifinals of the Central North Island series twice since 2016.

In the unprecedented rout, Lindisfarne scored 14 tries, with Noah Rogers scoring two and kicking nine conversions for an individual haul of 28 points. That beats the 24 points future Rugby World Cup-winning fullback Israel Dagg scored in Lindisfarne’s 24-0 whitewash of Scots in 2005.

Te Awarangi Puketapu Pene (3), Fletcher McKay (2), and Charlie East (2) were also multiple try scorers for Lindisfarne, who have also beaten Super 8 sides Gisborne Boys’ High (27-26) and Palmerston North Boys’ High (34-15) in pre-season.

Ironically, Lindisfarne are coached by Andre Bell, who guided Scots to the 2023 Wellington Premiership and a 61-26 thumping of Lindisfarne that season.

A further dive into the history books reveals that Bell attended Lindisfarne. In 1988, he captained a first XV that beat Scots 40-9 and Taradale High School 113-0. In that game, Bell scored 57 points (7 tries, 13 conversions, penalty) in an era when tries were only worth four points.

What to make of Scots? Former All Black Dominic Bird is director of rugby with support from Hurricanes Poua head coach Fusi Feaunati. Scots lost by a combined five points to the 2024 finalists, but depth proved to be an issue and remains a challenge with a Second XV that has been in Premier Four. Premier divisions in Wellington typically have 10 teams.

Quad Summary: St Kentigern College 43 Lindisfarne College 7. St Andrew’s College 69 Scots College 17. Third playoff: Lindisfarne College 98 Scots College 19. Final: St Kentigern College 39 St Andrew’s College 12.

Tournament MVPs:

Lindisfarne: Charlie East

Scots: Brandon Lo

St Andrew’s: Caleb Collins-Polata

Saint Kentigern: Siale Pahulu

Hamilton’s Sanix opponents

Hamilton Boys High will face three Japanese schools in pool play at the Sanix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, from April 28-May 5: Tokai University Sagami High (Kanagawa), Gose Industrial High School (Nara) and Nagasaki Hokuyodai High School (Nagasaki).

Other international entrants in the 24-team tournament are Barker College (Australia), Chien Kuo High (Chinese Taipei), SGS Filton College (England), Ratu Kadavulevu School (Fiji), and Paichai High School (Korea).

Meanwhile Howick College are contesting the eight-team Girls Sevens at the Sanix Tournament, facing defending champions Fukuoka Rugby Football Club, Reitaku High School (Chiba, Japan) and Hong Kong China Junior Dragons in pool play.

Hamilton Boys’ High School first XV squad ahead of the Sanix Tournament:

Liam Van Der Heyden, Noah Walker, Dion Fifita, Bailey Dent, Masami Kawai, Ryan Ralph, Caleb Puamau, Hunter Hammond, Corban Dunlop, Caleb Grice, Kent Mills, Tom Foote, Campbell Bushell, Aiden Saxon, George Roose, Lachlan Ross, Hakopa Paringatai, Jackson Botherway, Maxwell Kara, Miller Sturm, Toby Wales, Ollie Guerin, Cullen Parai, Koewyn Kearins-Te Whare, Carson Hunter, Nathan Stephens, Liam De Har-Elliott.

Liston roll Nelson

Henderson’s Liston College continue to catch the eye in preseason, with their latest effort being a 33-26 away win over Nelson College, last year’s National Top Four runners-up.

With a school roll of just 845, Liston finished seventh in Auckland’s 1A competition last eighth in 2023 and 10th in 2022, but could be heading for a higher placing in 2025.

Meanwhile Nelson have a new first XV coaching lineup this year. Greg Foe, the college’s former assistant coach has moved up to head coach, and is being assisted by Tim O’Malley, a recent retiree from professional rugby, with over 50 appearances for Tasman Mako.

Elsewhere St Thomas of Canterbury beat St Peter’s (Auckland) 36-21 after leading 21-7 at the break, while touring Rosmini College beat King’s High (Dunedin) 27-21.

Marlborough Boys’ complete unbeaten Wellington tour

Marlborough Boys’ College completed a short tour of the capital with an unblemished record, accounting for St Bernard’s College 30-7, then at a grey and windswept NZCIS, Marlborough blunted Wellington Premiership champions, St Patrick’s College, Silverstream 17-7.

Marlborough were semifinalists in the Miles Toyota Premiership last year, a result not achieved in the Crusaders region competition since 2014. This suggests a similar outcome may be attainable this season.

Marlborough’s scrum is bolstered by burly and mobile props Jordyn Gardner and Mason Nicklin, whose brother Rico Nicklin is a tireless and combative captain. Both brothers scored tries in the win against Silverstream.

Centre Anru Erasmus was described by one spectator as “Snakey” – surely a reference to Conrad Smith – and with more possession Vilikesa Nawaqa will raise alarm bells.

Marlborough’s head coach is Tonga Taumoefolau, father of eye-catching Moana Pasifika winger Kyren Taumoefolau.

Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.