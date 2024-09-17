New Zealand Schools also play Samoa U18s at St Paul’s Collegiate on October 2 and New Zealand Māori U18s (also at St Paul’s) on October 10, while the New Zealand Barbarian U18s and New Zealand Māori U18s are also in action on those days.

Blues assistant coach Paul Tito is the head coach of the New Zealand Schools programme and has been working with people around the country to look at all eligible players before settling on 75 across three squads.

Tito said the main difference between Super Rugby Pacific and New Zealand Schools coaching was the level of detail in which they needed to coach.

“There will be a lot of explaining, a lot of slow rugby [in training] so we can get the boys really clear on their roles and they can just go out there and play rugby,” he said.

“I’ve got two teachers involved as assistant coaches [Auckland Grammar’s Willie Rickards and Kieran Coll from St Thomas, of Canterbury] so I’m sure they’ll be able to give me a helping hand.”

Tito is excited at the prospect of working with an eager group of players and wants a team that is clear on objectives and can express themselves on the park.

“The players love it. They’re not afraid to have a crack. They’re pretty confident these young guys, so we just need to harness that a little bit. It’s an exciting space and a good challenge for us as coaches.”

Nelson College’s Harry Inch looks to pass. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Barbarians team will be led by Darren Larsen (Hurricanes) with Tasesa Lavea (St Kentigern’s) and Greg Feek (Blues) named as assistants.

Kahu Carey (Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Te Ātiawa, Kāi Tahu/Ngāi Tahu) will head the Māori U18 team coaching group. Willie Brown (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou), Jeremy Wara (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Pikiao (Te Arawa)) and Simon Kneebone (Ngāti Porou) round out the group.

This will be the first time since 2019 the Australia U18 team have competed in New Zealand.

NZ Schools

Siale Pahulu (Saint Kentigern), Nico Stanley (Auckland Grammar), Cohen Norrie (Sacred Heart), Charlie Wallis (Auckland Grammar), Aio Keith (Kelston Boys’ High), Jarrel Tuaimalo Vaega (Kelston Boys’ High), Tevita Tatafu (St Peter’s), Jake Hutchings (Rotorua Boys’ High), Mason Verster (Tauranga Boys’), Charlie Sinton (Tauranga Boys’), Aidan Spratley (Tauranga Boys’), Josh Findlay (Christchurch Boys’ High), Finn McLeod (Christchurch Boys’ High), Bede Giera (St Bede’s), James Moore (Christchurch Boys’ High), JD Van Der Westhuizen (Westlake Boys High), Bradley Tocker (Palmerston North Boys’ High), Thomas Jennings (Southland Boys’ High), Saumaki Saumaki (Nelson College), Harry Inch (Nelson College), Oliver Gibbons (Nelson College), Oliver Guerin Oliver (Hamilton Boys’ High), Liam Van Der Heyden (Hamilton Boys’ High). Xavier Leota (Kelston) was not considered because of injury.

New Zealand Barbarian U18

Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe (Northcote RFC), Fanua Fa’avae (Nelson College), Mika Muliaina (Southland Boys’ High), Rios Tasmania (Auckland Grammar), Peni Havea (Feilding High), Benji Nation (Christ’s College), Mitchell Swann (Hamilton Boys’ High), Tom Martin (Hamilton Boys’ High), Alani Fakava (Feilding High), Lautasi Etuale (St Thomas of Canterbury), Frazer Brown (Ponsonby RFC), Jake Frost (University of Canterbury), Max Fale (St Thomas of Canterbury), Johnny Falloon (Rathkeale College), Raharui Palmer (Hautapu Sports Club), Presley McHugh (Southland Boys’ High), Rupeni Raviyawa (Feilding High), Micah Fale (Hamilton Old Boys), Gregor Rutledge (Kaikorai RFC), Drew Berg-McLean (St Pats Silverstream), Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia (University of Waikato), Jack Wiseman (New Plymouth Boys High), Tamiano Ahloo (College Rifles RFC), Samuela Takapu (Nelson College), Dane Johnston (Feilding High).

New Zealand Māori Under 18 Ngā Whatukura

Alex Arnold (Hamilton Boys’ High, Te Ātiawa), Alex Hewitt (Upper Hutt Rams RFC, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga), Brayden Neilson (New Plymouth Boys’ High, Kāi Tahu/Ngāi Tahu), Caleb Woodley (Grammar Tech RFC, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara, Ngāti Wai), Charlie Carroll (Wairarapa College, Ngāti Kahungungu ki Wairarapa), Clark Sutcliffe (Palmerston North Boys’ High, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa), Cruiz Simpson (Sacred Heart, Ngāti Rangitihi), Dallas

Rata-Makene (Hamilton Boys’ High, Ngāpuhi), Ethan Mcmanemin (Tauranga Boys’, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga,Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto, Kāi Tahu/Ngāi Tahu), Hiraka Waitai-Haenga (Hamilton Boys’ High, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Isaac Turoa (Otago Boys’ High, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Isireli Qaranivalu (Hastings Boys’ High, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai), Jack McCarthy (University of Canterbury RFC, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Jayden Broome (Māruawai College, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wharara), Jericho Wharehinga (Saint Patrick’s College Silverstream, Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa), Kaden Makea (St John’s College, Ngāpuhi), Kah’nal Ngawati (Rangiora High Ngāpuhi), Kane Paranihi (Linwood RFC, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou, Te Ātiawa, Ngāpuhi), Kobe Brownlee (Nelson College, Kāi Tahu/Ngāi Tahu), Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku (Wairarapa College, Ngāti Kahungungu ki Wairarapa), Mako Blackman (Uawa Sports Club, Ngāti Porou), Noah Gregory (Mount Albert Grammar, Ngāpuhi), Oliver Church (Wellington College, Kāi Tahu/Ngāi Tahu), Ryder Crosswell (Palmerston North Boys’ High, Ngāti Porou), Wiremu Brailey (Rotorua Boys High, Ngāti Pikiao).

Wednesday October 2 (St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton):

NZ Barbarians U18 v Australia U18, 2pm

NZ Schools v Samoa U18, 4pm

Sunday October 6 (FMG Stadium Waikato):

NZ Māori U18 v NZ Heartland U20, 12pm

NZ Barbarians U18 v Samoa U18, 2pm

NZ Schools v Australia U18, 4pm

Thursday October 10 (St Paul’s Collegiate, Hamilton):

Chiefs U18 v Samoa U18, 12pm

NZ Schools v NZ Māori U18, 2pm

* When Hamilton Boys’ High hooker Tom Martin was selected for the New Zealand Barbarians U18s, he became the second player with that name from the same school to gain national selection. In 2018 Hamilton Boys’ High’s head boy – also named Tom Martin – was picked for New Zealand Schools as a lock. He also briefly played for Waikato, but after injury ruled him out of the game, he invented “Vitool”, a multi-tool to solve problems footballers may face before, during and after playing. It’s a 155 x 37mm tool that has three different-sized sprig tighteners, a safety blade for cutting strapping tape, a flick-out sprig hole cleaner, a tap key, an ice breaker, a spring clip and a bottle opener to service the after-match bevvies.