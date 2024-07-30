Sacred Heart claim vital win

Nuggetty Sacred Heart College first five-eighths Cohen Norrie has steered his team to a vital and often eye-catching 48-24 home win over King’s College in Auckland 1A First XV rugby.

Victory not only gives the defending champions a fighting chance of again making the playoffs by nudging them one point ahead of King’s and into fifth (fourth equal on points) on the table, but has also secured the Fitzpatrick-Kirkpatrick Cup, contested annually between the schools, for another year.

In 170 meetings Sacred Heart have now won 69, and King’s 88, with 13 draws.

King’s College twice led in this contest, though long before the end it had become the Cohen Norrie Show, as Sacred’s answer to Damian McKenzie displayed the full range of his party pieces, scoring three tries and setting up a further two.

Earlier, at a slick pre-match luncheon attended by over 400 in the Sacred Heart auditorium - and more about that later - speakers had good-naturedly described this contest as an archetypal battle between good and evil.

But in the end, it turned out to be more a case of good versus far-too-good, as Cohen Norrie - one of few remaining veterans from last year’s historic title win - produced a torrent of steps, swerves, shimmies, crossfield kicks, and just raw pace, to take King’s to the cleaners.

It was not only Sacred Heart’s best showing of the season - but arguably also the most magical Cohen material since Leonard wrote Hallelujah.

Such was Sacred Heart’s second-half lead that coach Mark Selwyn had the luxury of taking his star off 10 minutes from time to wrap him in cotton wool ahead of Saturday’s pivotal showdown with third-placed St Peter’s.

King’s took the early initiative by keeping the ball in close quarters and finally rumbling over the line after multiple phases, with flanker Johan Schaumkell scoring.

But Sacred Heart immediately responded and, from a ruck, Cohen dummied then launched a huge cut-out pass for right winger Soane Ma’asi to level.

Minutes later, with a few monster forwards hanging off him, Norrie somehow charged through for his first try.

However, King’s engineered a classic backline move which ended with a converted try to left wing Robert Noble and 12-10 lead.

In reply, Norrie only got better, with a delightful feint and a searing burst of speed that earned him his second try, with a conversion, pushing Sacred to a 17-12 lead, after which they never trailed again.

It helped that Sacred Heart’s set plays looked far more functional than previous weeks, and quick ball and territorial dominance allowed second-five Keanu Sua to skip through and secure a 22-12 halftime lead.

Sacred Heart were running hot at this point, stretching King’s everywhere. Sua scored another after the break, while a pinpoint Norrie crossfield kick gave Max Morgan the first of his two tries.

King’s then showed their potential with a good sideline run from a turnover and Noble scored his second try in the corner.

Then came the best finish of the lot, with Norrie’s third try. From a turnover on halfway Sacred Heart spun the ball to release him steaming down the right wing. King’s defenders had him well covered but he swerved past them like they weren’t there, in a 30m run to the line.

Norrie departed early to a massive ovation, however the final play of the game may yet prove to be as significant as his contribution.

King’s worked the ball down the right wing for substitute Zion Savaka to score and secure a four-try bonus point which could be critical in the race for a playoff berth, with King’s now having an away game against Dilworth and a home game against Mt Albert Grammar to come.

Norrie aside, there were plenty of other heroes for Sacred Heart. Flanker Jack Ricketts was often electric, while No 8 Cruiz Simpson and lock Toby Grace got through a power of work.

Morgan didn’t have his kicking boots on, but was a real threat with the ball in hand. Second five-eighths Sosaia Manu was the pick of the King’s players.

Well-performed Sacred Heart flanker Jack Ricketts on the charge. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Out to lunch at Sacred Heart

The pre-match Sacred Heart-King’s Fitzpatrick-Kirkpatrick Cup luncheon was a classic of its type, with dignitaries and old boys from both schools heartily represented.

Indeed, some reckoned the writing was on the wall for King’s in this fixture from the moment former Split Enz bassist and Sacred Heart old boy Mike Chunn took to the keyboards in joining Peter Urlich and younger band members for a roof-raising rendition of Hey Jude.

There’s always a risk such First XV functions can become too self-indulgent, but this was more an example of how the old-boy support culture enveloping schoolboy rugby can not only literally strike a chord, but also be harnessed for the common good.

All Blacks great Ian Kirkpatrick spoke - though as chance would have it, the lunch focus ended up being more about his legacy as a King’s College’s boxing champ rather than his rugby exploits. A charity auction raised $5000 for Gisborne’s Hear4U men’s mental health and suicide prevention charity, with which Kirkpatrick is aligned.

It was also a social event which crossed tribal lines. For example, also sitting at our table was Justin Pickering, coach of Sacred’s national champion water polo team - and right alongside him was his King’s College counterpart and keen rival Ben Goodwin.

The lunch also honoured the work of former Sacred Heart head boy Kelsen Butler’s in creating last year’s SACRED... A Rugby Story For the Ages First XV documentary, a remarkable achievement given Auckland’s churlish media-ban environment. Butler reported that the documentary, having already screened on Sky TV, had now been picked up by World Rugby and will be shown on the Rugby Pass website.

Then there was a presentation of a natty new, re-introduced retro Sacred Heart old boys blazer to Matt Grace, the head of the college’s rugby committee, whose work rate overshadows even that of his First XV lock son Toby.

Guys like Grace are part of the very fabric of schoolboy rugby. And he duly described the striped jacket - which had originally been phased out in the 1970s - as a sartorial Catholic classic, coming complete with rosary beads in the right-hand pocket and a hip flask in the left.

Meanwhile, Kelston Boys’ High School are hosting a First XV fundraising dinner on Friday August 30, 5.30pm, in support of their trip to the prestigious World Schools Rugby Festival in Abu Dhabi in December. Individual tickets are $85, or a table of 10 is $800.

Saint Kentigern make it nine in a row

Saint Kentigern College were comfortable 40-0 away winners over Liston College, for what was their ninth straight victory. There were tries from centre Siale Pahulu, prop Riley Grant Faiva, flanker Amalani Taiala, winger Luke Parr and second-five Benjamin Moughan, and 10 points from the boot of first five-eighths Angus Revell.

Third-placed St Peter’s College warmed up for Saturday’s big showdown with Sacred Heart by cruising to a 36-0 away win over Botany Downs Secondary College.

St Peter’s first five-eighths Aziel Hau marked his 40th cap by scoring the first try in the opening seconds of the match, while others followed from Joe Jarvis Tuuga (2), Pierre Pua, Selesitino Setefano and Christian Roache.

It was a much-needed return to form for St Peter’s after having surrendered the Peter Watt and Brian Dunne Challenge Cup to Christchurch’s St Bede’s during the holiday break, going down 49-8.

Auckland Grammar had the day’s biggest winning margin, romping to a 45-0 away win over De La Salle College. First five-eighths Rios Tasmania accounted for 20 of those points, including one try, while others to score were Nico Stanley, Jackson McMullen, Jonathan Thomson, Lagi Sharma and Bastion Armstrong.

Kelston Boys’ High School beat St Paul’s College 45-6, with tries to Aio Keith (2), Solo Baleinaikasakasa, Dezman Laban, Xavier Leota, Marrick Purcell and Sam Toko.

Meanwhile, Mt Albert Grammar ran in eight tries as they beat Dilworth 44-10. Those dotting down were Noah Stratton Gregory (2), Isaac Lolesio-Pua, Mikaera Crichton, Eved Ah Soon, DJ Vikena, Terence Ieriko and Tyler Yare. Lock Latu Talamai scored for Dilworth.

Auckland 1A draw Saturday (home team first, all 2.30pm): St Peter’s v Sacred Heart; Kelston v Mt Albert Grammar; St Kentigern v Auckland Grammar; Dilworth v King’s College; Liston v Botany Downs; De La Salle v St Paul’s.

Auckland 1A points: St Kentigern 43, Auckland Grammar 37, St Peter’s 32, Kelston 29, Sacred Heart 29, King’s 28, Mt Albert Grammar 22, Liston 22; De La Salle 17, St Paul’s 10, Dilworth 6, Botany Downs 0.

Westlake’s lead increases

Westlake Boys’ High School have moved six points clear at the top of the North Harbour First XV competition after a 26-10 away win over Whangārei Boys’ High School.

The bonus point they gained from their trip north through tries to Arlo Leith, Niko Jelas, Kaiva Tulimanu and Alec Oelofse effectively increased their margin at the head of the table, with second-placed Rosmini College beating Rangitoto College 14-5, but missing out on a similar bonus point.

Westlake coach Rob Mildenhall was delighted with his team’s efforts, describing Whangārei as “competitive and well-coached”.

“I’ve said it before, that people underestimate how strong the North Harbour competition can be,” Mildenhall said. “We were just happy to travel up there and get the win.”

Pick of the Westlake players were tighthead prop Kaiva Tuilimani and lock Harry Cornelius.

Mahurangi College struck form in beating Massey High School 43-17, while Manurewa High School moved off the bottom of the table when they picked up their first win, 13-0 over Takapuna Grammar.

North Harbour First XV draw (home team first, all games noon Saturday): Westlake v Mahurangi; Rosmini v Massey; Takapuna v Rangitoto.

Points: Westlake 50 Rosmini 44, Whangārei 36, Rangitoto 36, Mahurangi 24, Massey 18, Manurewa 5, Takapuna 4.

Super 8 finalists determined

With one round of Super 8 first XV remaining, it’s destined for a Tauranga-Hamilton final. Hamilton Boys’ High School powered to a 64-5 home win over Gisborne Boys’ High School in the first match with Greg Kirkham as head coach while Tauranga Boys’ High School beat Hastings Boys’ High School 41-30.

Elsewhere, Napier beat New Plymouth 44-36 and Palmerston North beat Rotorua 29-19.

For Hamilton Boys’, there were plenty of the usual suspects try-scoring in backs Hiraka Waitai-Haenga, Ollie Guerin (three tries), Mitchell Swann, Ross Anderson, Dallas Rata-Makene, Henry Lumley and No 8 Jake Rabarts.

But one of the more pleasing aspects for Hamilton would have been the goalkicking of fullback Jackson Botherway.

Hamilton’s goakicking this season has been somewhat haphazard, but it was little bother to Botherway, who nailed seven conversions, including two tricky ones from the sideline.

Super 8 draw (home team first, all 12 noon Saturday unless stated): Napier v Palmerston North, 12.30pm Wednesday; Hastings v Hamilton; New Plymouth v Rotorua; Gisborne v Tauranga.

Points: Tauranga 29, Hamilton 26, Napier 20, Hastings 18, Palmerston North 13, Rotorua 10, New Plymouth 5, Gisborne 1.

Feilding win revived traditional

At the end of the July holidays Feilding High School revived their traditional fixture against Napier Boys’ High School, hosting the Super 8 powerhouse at the “Dog Pound” for the first time since 2020, and won an open and willing contest 26-22.

Tyrese Tane opened the scoring 15 minutes into the half. Peni Havea scored five minutes later from an attack from a lineout on halfway. Dane Johnston and Alani Fakava were dynamic and when Rupeni Raviyawa scored a try after a searing Tane break it was 19-0 at halftime.

Following a stern halftime chat, Napier came out of the gate hissing and scored two enterprising tries in five minutes. Napier rolled on all eight reserves and took the lead with 18 minutes remaining. Napier locks George Prouting and Ben Campbell were immense.

With five minutes remaining Zach Filer restored Feilding’s lead which they held grimly to the end, with Napier repelled over the line with the last play.

Meanwhile in the Central North Island competition, second-placed St Paul’s returned to winning form with a 24-17 away victory over Whanganui Collegiate, after leading 17-5 at the break, with No 8 Ben Kibby earning his 40th cap.

St Paul’s have moved to within two points of Feilding at the top of the table, though Feilding have a game in hand and host Wesley College on Wednesday, 12 noon.

In other matches St Peter’s (Cambridge) beat Lindisfarne College 33-29, while St John’s (Hamilton) beat Rathkeale College 40-22 away.

CNI points: Feilding 35 (7 matches), St Paul’s 33, St John’s Hamilton 30, Wesley College 24, Lindisfarne 24, Rathkaele 23, St Peter’s 22, Whanganui Collegiate 12, Francis Douglas Memorial College 5.

Wellington semifinalists found

The semifinalists in the Wellington First XV Premiership have been resolved with one round remaining in the regular season. Wellington College, St Patrick’s College Silverstream, St Patrick’s College Wellington (Town) and defending champions Scots College are the four schools to advance.

Scots confirmed their place with a dramatic 30-29 win over Beard Trophy holders Tawa College. When winger Avarn Pepe scored for Tawa in the 69th minute, a boilover of vast proportions seemed conceivable.

However, Scots held their nerve when down 29-27, earning a 74th minute penalty which Happy Valley Patu kicked. Scots switched off the accelerator at halftime, losing a 27-7 lead. With two tries, Tawa fullback Labront Muldrock-Tolai was integral in his side’s revival. Scots centre Haare Kawiti dotted down twice.

Wellington College made equally hard work of their 22-19 victory over the winless Hutt International Boys’ School (HIBS).

A 67th-minute try to winger Teina Hingston-Mill finally got the table toppers over the line. Hingston-Mill also scored a late winner earlier in the season against Scots. First five-eighths Sean Carter played an exceptional hand for HIBS scoring two tries. HIBS have had just two wins over Wellington College, 6-5 in 2014 and 10-8 last year.

During the school holidays, former St Patrick’s Town coach Willie Leota, Norm Hewitt, a former All Black who assisted Hutt International Boys’ School and St Patrick’s College Silverstream, and Maria Leonard, a vibrant presence within the Hutt Valley High School and Petone rugby community, all passed away in shockingly quick succession.

That placed extra gravitas on the Old Boys Cup-Premiership traditional fixture between the two St Patrick’s at Evans Bay Park on Wednesday.

A moment of silence was observed before kick-off between the second and third-placed schools, while Town wore the name and number of Leota on their jerseys. For periods Town fought hard, but with Willie’s loss still raw, Silverstream were record winners, 50-5.

Remarkably Silverstream didn’t score for 15 minutes, struggled to secure lineout possession, and finished the contest with 13 players conceding a raft of penalties.

Still, this was an enormously satisfying triumph for Silverstream, especially co-captains Drew Breg-McLean and Thompson Tukapua. Berg-McLean scored four tries, one short of the record in this fixture achieved by Chris Aumua (brother of All Black Asafo Aumua) in Stream’s 42-10 win in 2016.

First five-eighths Tukapua ran amok with several breaks, two of which came from faultless dummies to prize open the defence. Tukapua sprinted 40m for his try. Forwards Heath Tuifao, Noah Krijnen, Samuel Thompson, Preston Moananu, Elijah Solomona and Junior Tupou were successful in flattening Town’s defensive wall with unsubtle, destructive carries.

Silverstream lead the annual rivalry in Old Boys Cup games 63-19.

Canterbury playoff picture unclear

The winner of Saturday’s First XV match between St Thomas of Canterbury College and Christ’s College will definitely make the Miles Toyota Championship top four alongside unbeaten Nelson College and Christchurch Boys’ High School.

But there are a couple of permutations for the fourth spot. Christ’s College achieved a vital 24-20 victory over St Bede’s College to keep their playoff prospects alive, with tries scored by outstanding centre PJ Palamo and damaging prop Zinzan Bondarenko-Leatua. Gavin Holder kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Christ’s and St Thomas share a 5-3 record, with Christ’s enjoying a superior points differential by 78 points. St Thomas was beaten 41-17 on Saturday by Christchurch Boys’.

Marlborough Boys’ College and St Bede’s are the other teams in contention for the four and meet in Blenheim this Saturday. St Bede’s must win with a four-try bonus point and hope the loser of St Thomas versus Christ’s game doesn’t collect a bonus point.

St Bede’s were third in 2023 and last won the championship in 2015. The last time Marlborough made the playoffs was the year of their only title triumph, in 2013.

Marlborough Boys’ improved to 5-3 dispatching Selwyn Combined 62-7. St Andrew’s College and Shirley Boys’ High School shared a thrilling 31-31 draw and Nelson College defended the Trustbank Cup for the fifth time with a resounding 51-0 victory over Timaru Boys’ High School.

Nelson’s biggest win in a Trustbank Cup game is 95-8 over Lincoln High School in 2010. Timura’s defeat is their largest in the competition, eclipsing a 51-5 loss to Otago Boys’ High School in 2003.

Miles Toyota Premiership points: Nelson 40, Christchurch 35, Christ’s 26, St Thomas 26, Marlborough 24, St Bede’s 21, Shirley 20, St Andrew’s 18, Timaru 2, Selwyn 1.

Introducing the Gerry Davidson Trophy

Gerry Davidson is hardly quick with a smile, but when talking rugby, the upper lip occasionally expands.

However, the deputy rector at St Bede’s College recently had good reason to grin when his long and valuable service was acknowledged with a trophy for the annual St Bede’s versus Christchurch Boys’ High School match named in his honour.

Christchurch were the inaugural winner 27-25 after a late penalty to Hanroux Wessels. Davidson coached St Bede’s First XV from 1998 to 2012 and again in 2015 and 2016. In that span, Davidson fashioned a record of 253 wins, 95 defeats and seven draws, passing the record for most wins by a St Bede’s coach which was held by Gary Lennon with 239.

Between 2008 and 2011, St Bede’s were South Island champions and made the national top four final in 2009. St Bede’s won 62 consecutive home matches and set school records for:

Most wins in a season: 28, 2009.

Most defences of the Trustbank Cup: 26, 2008-2010

Most defences of the Moascar Cup: 18, 2007-2008

Most points in a season: 992, 2011.

All Black Elliot Dixon, British Lion, Josh Navidi and Michael Leitch (captain of Japan when they beat South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup) are just some of the talented players Davidson has coached.

Before St Bede’s, the former South Canterbury loose forward coached the Timaru Boys’ High First XV from 1992 to 1996 - the most successful period in Timaru’s history.

In 1993 second-five and future New Zealand cricketer Craig Cumming, who scored 319 points, captained a side that scored 1095 points and only conceded 231 in winning the Hanan Shield and under-20 competitions.

In 1995, Timaru were unbeaten in all their inter-school games for the first time in 40 years and were invited to the national top four where they lost to eventual champions Kelston Boys’ High School 23-27 in the semi-finals.

An unbeaten Australia tour occurred, and Donovan Hall became the first Timaru player selected for the New Zealand Schools. In 1996 the record was even better with 20 wins in 21 games. Only one loss was suffered, against King’s College. Chris Fifield scored 55 points in the 131-3 win over Celtic.

In 2002 with Joe Schmidt, Davidson coached the New Zealand Secondary Schools to seven wins in eight games on a French and UK tour. Ben Atiga, Stephen Donald, captain Luke McAlister, Joe Rokocoko, Benson Stanley, John Afoa, Jamie MacKintosh and Liam Messam became All Blacks.

King’s High School scores historic win over Otago Boys’

“Avoid Invercargill” was the motivation that spurred on King’s High School in their historic 17-8 win over Otago Boys’ High School - a first win for King’s on home soil in the annual inter-school fixture since a 13-8 triumph in 2004. King’s game is centred around a beefy, mobile pack and tries to prop Aisea Fakata and blindside flanker Jacib Palmer in addition to two conversions and a penalty by fullback Lafa Tofiga was enough to blunt Otago.

However Otago secured a consolation bonus point when Jack Scott kicked his second penalty in the 70th minute. Winger Manaia Lesā scored Otago’s solitary try.

With one round remaining in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship, King’s are third and should stay there with a win over Wakatipu High School on Saturday.

National champions Southland Boys’ High School top the table and on Saturday retained the Moascar Cup for the fifth time, whitewashing South Otago High School 33-0 in their first-ever challenge. Jimmy Taylor scored three tries.

King’s have been knocking on the door of glory for several seasons. In 2020 they were runners-up to Otago Boys’ and in 2022 and 2023 lost semis to eventual South Island champions John McGlashan College and Southland Boys.’

King’s High opened in 1936 and boats a school roll of 868. Twice King’s made the national top four in 1990 with a 23-4 record and in 1996 when they were captained by future All Black Tom Willis (145 first-class games) and featured another All Black Carl Hayman in the front row.

Laurie Mains, Chris Laidlaw and Ben Smith are among King’s other All Blacks. New Zealand under-20′s halfback Dylan Pledger is a King’s High old boy and a young talent worth keeping an eye on.

Southern Schools Rugby Championship points: Southland 19, John McGlashan 18, King’s 12, Otago 9, South Otago 6, Wakatipu 0.

Is there another side to anything reported here? Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets, and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.



