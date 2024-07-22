Pukekohe claim big scalp

Pukekohe High School have upset Wesley College for the second time in three years to qualify as Counties Manukau representatives in the Chiefs regional First XV rugby top-four playoffs.

In a colossal battle at Massey Park on Saturday, Pukekohe beat their near neighbours 10-5, regaining the Counties Cup in the process and prompting schoolboy rugby followers everywhere to suddenly sit up and take note.

The last school to genuinely challenge Wesley’s traditional superiority in Counties Manukau was Manurewa High School more than a decade ago, but co-educational Pukekohe – school roll 1850 – might now be readjusting that pecking order.

In 2022, it was a seismic shock when Pukekohe beat Wesley – who compete in the Central North Island Championship – 15-8 in the Chiefs qualifiers, before then losing 36-25 to New Plymouth Boys’ High School. At the time Pukekohe competed in the Waikato Secondary Schools Division I competition, where they lost the final to Matamata College, 24-17.

But prior to that, you’d have to go all the way back to 1993 to find a similar result. That year Pukekohe beat the Jonah Lomu-captained Wesley 29-19 to win the Counties Manukau Championship, despite Wesley proceeding to win the National Top Four. But that was the last time they won the championship with Wesley in it.

This season it was slightly less of a surprise to see Pukekohe triumph, given they are also unbeaten and cruising seven points clear at the top of the six-team Counties Manukau First XV Championship, with a game in hand.

And, happily, Pukekohe are located just far enough to the south of Auckland to still be willing to talk to media.

“All wins are good, but some victories just mean that little bit more,” reflected coach Tame Mark, in naming his standout players against Wesley as captain Timana Mark, vice-captain Damien Seuea and senior player Tommy Gibson.

“Last year we may have had more individually talented players, but this year we have worked really hard collectively.

“This victory was a win for the team and the wider rugby community. Those who have paved the way for Pukekohe High School rugby to succeed over the years include our old boys, our many local business owners and supporters – many past students – who have been fantastic sponsors over the years.

“We’ve also had some great support from senior management including deputy principal Siosiua Pole, who is a massive supporter of rugby in our school.”

But Pukekohe had to do it the hard way on Saturday, after Year 11 student Tuku Levi opened the scoring with a try for Wesley.

Then in a tight tussle, Pukekohe openside flanker Cohen Robinson levelled before halftime and first five-eighths Troy Oakes nailed a superb try late in the second spell to secure the historic victory.

On Saturday, Pukekohe face Papakura High School in an away top-of-the-table clash at midday, while in late-August they will be back on the big stage in facing Bay of Plenty’s regional winners in a Chiefs Cup semifinal.

Pukekohe have been on quite a journey to find the right competition to play in and have been among those watching with interest at the possible evolution of an enlarged Auckland 1B competition.

But in the interim, they’re quietly creating history in their own Counties Manukau backyard.

Pukekohe have produced two All Blacks in Rod Ketels (1979-81, 158 games for Counties) and Mike Brewer (1986-1995, Otago captain). Chiefs lock Jimmy Tupou is another old boy.

Meanwhile Wesley coach Lawrence “Loz” Lawrence was disappointed in the result.

“But Pukekohe had a smart game plan and defended really well,” Lawrence said. “We made some execution errors and were held up over the line a couple of times.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’re fourth in the Central North Island; Feilding away will be a tough game and then it’s Francis Douglas at home.”

De La Salle are on the TV again

One fixture that caught the eye during the school holiday break was Central North Island high-fliers St John’s (Hamilton) beating De La Salle College 36-20, with the match played on Hamilton Marist Rugby Club’s new floodlit 5G artificial turf pitch.

This pitch has been constructed with a mix of sand and cork to cleverly fill out the turf and help it stand on end. The cork reduces the likelihood of skin burns and users report it is like playing on damp grass.

The pitch is also serviced every 100 hours by a machine that brushes the cork and sand in different directions to help ensure the turf continues to stand rather than fall flat.

The match was end-to-end stuff, with St John’s earning an early lead through tries to front-rowers Ben Parnwell and Sioeli Kaho, only for De La Salle to briefly nudge ahead after Genesis So’oa capitalised on a charge-down to score and winger Viliame Fihaki immediately added another from the kickoff.

However, Kaho then picked up a second try and lock James Ticklepenny also scored to give St John’s a 24-15 halftime lead, from which they never looked back.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about this particular match was that it was livestreamed on You Tube by Waikato-based company Bev’s Broadcasting, and De La Salle – keen endorsers of Auckland’s 1A media ban – had no problem in supplying team sheets and information to facilitate this.

That rather flies in the face of the views De La Salle principal Myles Hogarty expressed when Auckland schools pulled the pin on Sky TV’s live 1A broadcasts back in October 2022.

Hogarty argued then that broadcasting First XV matches such as this placed an unhealthy level of scrutiny and pressure on players.

“It is our job as principals to create safer environments for all of our students and we believe this course of action is entirely appropriate, given what appears to be a greater emphasis than ever on commercialising sports and the potential exploitation of those who choose to play it.”

But here was his own First XV seemingly complicit in aiding a limited liability company which was either mercilessly exploiting students, or providing South Auckland fans unable to travel with a terrific free community service, depending on your point of view.

Meanwhile in other holiday action, Palmerston North Boys’ High School recorded a worthy 26-13 home win over King’s College in cold and wet conditions. Clark Sutcliffe, Hunter Kennedy, Jamie Viljoen and Ryder Crosswell all scored tries for Palmerston North, while Viljoen made three conversions.

Elsewhere, Rotorua Boys’ High School beat Lindisfarne College 48-12, St Peter’s College beat Gisborne Boys’ High School 17-11 and Kelston Boys’ High School excelled to beat Tauranga Boys’ College 33-27.

* The pick of the Auckland 1A championship matches on Saturday has to be Sacred Heart’s home clash with King’s College, with just three points separating them as they both vie for a playoff berth. Also at stake is the Fitzpatrick-Kirkpatrick Cup contested between the schools.

Auckland 1A draw Saturday (home team first, all 2.30pm): Sacred Heart v King’s College; St Paul’s v Kelston; Liston v St Kentigern; Mt Albert Grammar v Dilworth; Botany Downs v St Peter’s; De La Salle v Auckland Grammar.

Auckland 1A points: St Kentigern 38, Auckland Grammar 32, St Peter’s 27, King’s 27; Kelston 24, Sacred Heart 24, Liston 22; Mt Albert Grammar 17, De La Salle 17, St Paul’s 10, Dilworth 6, Botany Downs 0.

Kyocera Document Solutions North Harbour First XV draw (home team first all games 12 noon Saturday): Whangārei v Westlake; Mahurangi v Massey; Rangitoto v Rosmini; Takapuna v Manurewa.

Points: Westlake 45 Rosmini 40, Whangārei 36, Rangitoto 36, Mahurangi 19, Massey 18, Takapuna 4, Manurewa 1.

Super 8 draw, Saturday (home team first, all 12 noon): Hamilton v Gisborne; Tauranga v Hastings; New Plymouth v Napier; Rotorua v Palmerston North.

Points: Tauranga 24, Hamilton 21, Hastings 17, Napier 15, Rotorua 10, Palmerston North 8, New Plymouth 4, Gisborne 1.

National girls champions catch fire in Hamilton

Meaningful competition for National Top Four girls champions Manakura is hard to come by, but at last there was a rigorous Tri-Series contested against Christchurch Girls’ High School and Hamilton Girls’ High School in the holidays.

Manakura had a rough journey to Hamilton with a van breaking down but were switched on for their opening fixture in the misty wind and rain against Christchurch Girls’.

Manakura beat the southern powerhouses 21-0, despite an intense struggle at the breakdown. Gabby Wright, Danica Talitonu and Elley-May Taylor scored tries with Black Ferns Sevens-contracted Maia Davia kicking three conversions.

Davis covers virtually every position in the backline and is the daughter of Peter and Moana Davis, who were both Hawke’s Bay representatives. Davis, along with fellow students Patricia Heihei and Te Maia Sweetman, has been selected for the Manawatū Cyclones Farah Palmer Cup team.

The following day, Manakura foiled Hamilton Girls’ 24-13, though Hamilton made a rip-roaring start when fullback Keira Russell evaded startled defenders to make it 5-0.

Manakura were tested in long passages of defence but as soon as they entered the Hamilton 22, Kōtuku Hennessy barged over from a lineout drive.

Down 8-5, Danica Talionu turned the contest with her rampaging runs – one of which saw three hapless tacklers cast aside and a try scored under the sticks.

Manukura’s forwards seized control with imperious openside Elley-May Taylor rumbling over before another lineout drive was finished by Hennessy. Lock Te Waikaukau Mathieson-Julian was the main source of lineout possession and a tireless worker.

Wellington College stay unbeaten in the holidays

Wellington College maintained their faultless Premiership record, trouncing Wairarapa College 42-5 in a catch-up fixture.

An efficient forward display saw Oliver Church, Cyrus Aiono, Seb Hopkins and Lazarus Webster, in lower numbers, all cross the chalk. Improved and nippy winger Shea Bosher scored twice while Archie Sims slotted all six conversions.

Wellington have won all seven matches in 2024 and lead St Patrick’s College, Silverstream and Town by three points in the Premiership standings. The two Catholic schools collide on Wednesday at Evans Bay Park.

Chiefs development

Some 61 players were selected to attend a Chiefs Under-18 Development Camp during the school holidays, from which they could earn selection for a team to face Samoa later in the year:

Chiefs U18 Development Camp: Maika Alofi (Rotorua Boys’ High), Ross Anderson (Hamilton Boys’ High), Alex Arnold (Hamilton Boys’ High), Wiremu Brailey (Rotorua Boys’ High), Nate Bodle (St Paul’s), Pyrenees Boyle-Tiatia (University of Waikato), Konelio Burgess (St John’s), Kolini Jnr Collins (Wesley College), Judah Draiva (Tauranga Boys’ College), Tom Dyer (Tauranga Boys’ College), Micah Fale (Hamilton Old Boys), Luke Goodman (New Plymouth Boys’ High), Olly Guerin (Hamilton Boys’ High), Will Hadley (St Paul’s) Conrad Jackson (University of Waikato), Joel Kaho (St John’s), Izzy Kamana (St Peter’s), Walter Kava (Hastings Boys’ High), Semi Keli (Wesley College), Halen King (Hamilton Marist), Kees Kolose (Mount Maunganui Rugby Club), David Lewai (University of Waikato), Richie Magele (Hautapu Sports Club), Solomone Mailulu (Rotorua Boys’ High), Kaden Makea (St John’s), Timana Mark (Pukekohe High), Tom Martin (Hamilton Boys’ High), Callum McCabe (St John’s), Ethan McManimen ((Tauranga Boys’ College), Jack Miller (Hamilton Boys’ High), Riley Mitchell (New Plymouth Boys’ High), Joe Moore (St Peter’s), Flynn Morey (St Peter’s), Karlan Mosa’ati (St John’s), Brayden Neilson (New Plymouth Boys’ High), Stefan Newman (Hamilton Boys’ High), Ben Ofa Manurewa RFC), Suli Pahulu (Wesley College), Raharuhi Palmer (Hautapu Sports Club), Max Pearson (Hamilton Old Boys), Jake Rabarts (Hamilton Boys’ High), Aaron Riley (Tauranga Boys’ College), Te Ariki Rogers (Rotorua Boys’ High), Vili Rova (New Plymouth Boys’ High), Aiden Roy (Tauranga Boys’ College), Tyi Sinkinson (Tauranga Boys’ College), Charlie Sinton (Tauranga Boys’ College), Aidan Spratley (Tauranga Boys’ College), Mitchell Swann (Hamilton Boys’ High), Kaleb Tapara (Hautapu Sports Club), Nickolai Te Huia (Tauranga Boys’ College), Thomas McKerchar (Inglewood High), Alapati Tusa Soagia (St Peter’s), Bronson Van Der Heyden (Rotorua Boys’ High), Liam Van Der Heyden (Hamilton Boys’ High), Mason Verster (Tauranga Boys’ College), Keelan Viliami (St John’s), Mikaele Vueti (Hamilton Boys’ High), Hiraka Waitai-Haenga (Hamilton Boys’ High), Jake White (New Plymouth Boys’ High), Jack Wiseman (New Plymouth Boys’ High).

# Is there another side to anything reported here? Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates news snippets and hot takes to nzboyrugby@gmail.com.