Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby
Updated

Schools v NZ Rugby: Inside the dispute over the black jersey – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Christchurch Boys' High School First XV lay down the challenge to Nelson College in the final of the 2024 Miles Toyota Premiership.

Christchurch Boys' High School First XV lay down the challenge to Nelson College in the final of the 2024 Miles Toyota Premiership.

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand Rugby’s plan for an Under-18 team is opposed by top schools, fearing it undermines the Secondary Schools team.
  • Schools argue the move could compromise students’ education and volunteer support for First XV rugby.
  • NZR says the change will increase inclusivity and align with international standards, despite schools’ concerns.

OPINION

In the case of New Zealand’s leading rugby schools against New Zealand Rugby over the latter’s proposed introduction of a national Under-18 team, the jury could quite easily find both parties are right.

New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) argument for changing 40-plus years of history and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby