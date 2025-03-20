Advertisement
Schools rugby: Principals in standoff with NZ Rugby over international schoolboys side

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The New Zealand Schoolboys team celebrate after beating Australia in 2017. Photo / David Neilson, Photosport

  • New Zealand Rugby’s plan for an Under-18 team is opposed by top schools, fearing it undermines the Secondary Schools team.
  • Schools argue the move could compromise students' education and volunteer support for First XV rugby.
  • NZR says the change will increase inclusivity and align with international standards, despite schools' concerns.

New Zealand Rugby’s plan to field an Under-18 team in two games against Australia this year is being vehemently opposed by the country’s top academic institutions.

They say the move will not only destroy the country’s iconic Secondary Schools team but will also, they

