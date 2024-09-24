Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby wrap: Schoolboy rugby’s media landscape in 2024

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
14 mins to read
The media-appreciating Feilding rugby tribe.

The media-appreciating Feilding rugby tribe.

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

Feilding High School caught a lot of schoolboy rugby followers by surprise when they rolled Auckland 1A champions Kelston Boys’ High School to snatch third place at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby