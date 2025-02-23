“In a sport like rugby, where impacts are intense and unpredictable, custom mouthguards are essential in preventing damage to the mouth and teeth,” says Karen Lansdown, head of the department of oral health.

“By combining AUT’s oral health students' clinical skills with design input from Kelston Boys, we created a custom-fitted mouthguard that enhanced the team’s safety as they upheld their incredible legacy of producing All Blacks and winning world titles.”

Oral health senior lecturer/kaiwhakaako Chanae Ihimaera fitting one of the personalised custom mouthguards to one of the Kelston Boys' High School players.

Lansdown says this partnership showcased AUT’s values and highlighted the importance of community support for meaningful, impactful, changes for collective wellbeing.

“Every year, thousands of individuals suffer dental injuries that could have been prevented with custom-fitted mouthguards, which effectively absorb and disperse impact to the face, reducing the risk of injuries to the mouth, teeth, and jaw. However, not everyone has equal access to these essential protective devices, as the cost can be a significant barrier.

“To promote equity in sports, we must advocate for programmes that provide affordable custom mouthguards for all players, regardless of their circumstances,” Lansdown continues.

“Ensuring every young athlete has access to proper protection enhances their safety and supports the wellbeing of our entire community.”

AUT oral health senior lecturer/kaiwhakaako Chanae Ihimaera (left) and son Koupa (right).

As well as the mouthguards there was another link to AUT on the pitch the day Kelston Boys' High School won - oral health senior lecturer/kaiwhakaako Chanae Ihimaera’s son Koupa, was part of the team that lifted the championship.

“As a proud parent of one of the Kelston Boys’ first XV, and as a staff member within the AUT oral health department, I am filled with immense pride,” Ihimaera told the Herald.

“To see whānau excel on the world stage while knowing that our department played a small but significant role in ensuring their safety is incredibly rewarding.

“And it wasn’t just about the physical protection. Our focus on oral health extended beyond the mouthguards. Our oral health students carried out comprehensive dental examinations, including panoramic X-rays, and provided any necessary treatment, ensuring their award-winning grins stay gleaming alongside the protection.”

Ihimaera says the initiative is important and access to oral health should not be a privilege.

“I applaud AUT for demonstrating a commitment to the wellbeing of our young people. Seeing my son, and indeed all the players, confidently take the field with the knowledge that their oral health was well cared for was immensely gratifying,” she says.

“This initiative goes beyond simply providing a service; it demonstrates our commitment to the wellbeing of our communities and the importance of fostering a culture of health and safety.

“Ngā mihi nui to the entire Kelston Boys’ first XV team, staff, whānau and community. You have made Aotearoa very proud!”

Kelston Boys' High School won the final of the World Schools Rugby Festival in Abu Dhabi in December 2024.

The mouthguard initiative was also praised by Danny Bernard, whose son was also part of Kelston’s winning squad.

He says his son was “truly grateful for the support and guidance he received from AUT throughout the process”.

“He mentioned that it made him feel like a professional athlete, and that confidence is invaluable to him.

“As a parent of a rugby player, I am keenly aware of the physical demands of the sport and the risks it entails, particularly concerning mouth and head injuries. Mouthguards are essential for my son to safely enjoy rugby and knowing that AUT provides professionally crafted mouthguards gives us, as parents, greater peace of mind.”