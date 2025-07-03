Giant images of kauri snails or pūpū-rangi decorate a ceiling at the deepest new Auckland train station in the $5.5 billion City Rail Link.
Barry Potter, Auckland Council’s director of resilience and infrastructure, said the Karanga-a-Hape Station had symbols which make it unusual.
“This station has a special ceiling. I’ma little cautious about spoiling the surprise, but it’s a ceiling of large sculptural kauri snails representing the history of this area. This ridgeline was a kauri forest,” he said.
The design kaupapa was gifted to the project by mana whenua (local iwi and hapū), and the snail artwork at that station within the City Rail Link is by Reuben Kirkwood (Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki).
“Karanga-a-Hape Station is unique. There’s been engagement with iwi throughout the design process. Māori artists have brought te ao Māori themes into the architecture and the art,” Potter said.
“The team on the City Rail Link project – we’re talking literally about a few thousand people – construction workers, different subcontractors, the main contractors and Link Alliance, City Rail Link Limited, Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, KiwiRail, the Ministry of Transport ... so many people have been involved in this project all the way through,” he said.
They had created the most complicated transport project in New Zealand’s history.
Te ao Māori symbols will bring alive memories and treasures for passengers to see as they pass through the underground.
Exposed structural steel work at ground level represents Tāne, separating his parents to create te aō Marama, or the world of light.
Newly revealed images show other features of the new train terminal.
Patterns, art and architecture in all the stations follow the Māori creation kōrero of Ranginui and Papatūānuku.
The Sky Father and Earth Mother were locked together in a lasting embrace until their son Tāne pushed them apart, allowing light into the world.
The Karanga-a-Hape Station’s design reflects that narrative by figuratively anchoring the earth and connecting to the heavens above, the council says.
Kirkwood, the nominated iwi artist, and Jessica Beagelman, the architectural lead, have worked together with mana whenua to integrate the narrative into the station design, all within the technical constraints of the station.
Eight iwi represent mana whenua, working on designs for the stations: