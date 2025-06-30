Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

First look inside City Rail Link’s Te Waihorotiu Station: ceiling dangles 4000 golden aluminium rods

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Te Waihorotiu railway station, previously Aotea Station or Midtown Station, is an underground railway station under construction in Auckland. It is due to open next year. This shows the ceiling with the 4000 aluminium rods and a carving. Photo / Michael Craig

Te Waihorotiu railway station, previously Aotea Station or Midtown Station, is an underground railway station under construction in Auckland. It is due to open next year. This shows the ceiling with the 4000 aluminium rods and a carving. Photo / Michael Craig

A ceiling dangling 4000 shiny golden aluminium rods, with a central kauri carving, will greet travellers coming into the Wellesley St entranceway of the City Rail Link new Te Waihorotiu Station.

Patrick Brockie, City Rail Link (CRL) chief executive, points to this glowing feature above the ticket gate line: “These

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property