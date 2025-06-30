Te Waihorotiu railway station, previously Aotea Station or Midtown Station, is an underground railway station under construction in Auckland. It is due to open next year. This shows the ceiling with the 4000 aluminium rods and a carving. Photo / Michael Craig
A ceiling dangling 4000 shiny golden aluminium rods, with a central kauri carving, will greet travellers coming into the Wellesley St entranceway of the City Rail Link new Te Waihorotiu Station.
Patrick Brockie, City Rail Link (CRL) chief executive, points to this glowing feature above the ticket gate line: “Thesemimic the reeds of the Te Waihorotiu Stream”.
He is referring to the waterway which once ran through Myers Park, Queen St and other parts, telling how its importance and cultural significance is reflected in the station’s design.
The waterway has been “daylighted”, brought back to life or revived through the remembrance of its kupu ingoa or name.
Each station incorporates unique design elements inspired by local stories, history and the surrounding environment, Brockie said.
So pillars at the Wellesley St station of Te Waihorotiu represent Tāne, pushing apart his parents Ranginui and Papatūānuku to create te ao marāma, the world of light, allowing for the existence of humans and all living things.
Signage is in te reo Māori first, then English:
Ararewa/lift;
Tikiti/tickets;
Putanga/way out;
Pārongo/information;
Wharepaku/toilets;
Putanga Wellesley/to Wellesley St;
Ararewa ki te Tauranga Tangata/lift to concourse.
Why?
“That’s the understanding we have with mana whenua. That’s the prominence we want to give the Māori language and culture in the stations,” Brockie said.
Seven skylights at the station represent seven stars in the Matariki constellation, not nine. Brockie said mana whenua wanted the seven skylights, not nine.
There is a practical reason for those skylights.
“When they are uncovered, those will let the sunshine through, down into the platforms and the concourse.
“That’s another aspect of Māori cultural elements in the station design,” Brockie explained.
Giant circular symbol motifs on dark mesh grill above the platforms represent moving water.
Orange/yellow pre-cast panels were made to pay homage to the Waitematā sandstone of the area.
Aluminium cladding within the station concourse ceiling looks like wood, but it’s not.
It has a wood finish but could not be made of that due to fire risks.
That is another attempt to bring the natural world into the subterranean tunnels which serve as a public utility.
A giant X structural truss has been made in the same pattern as the binding on waka, usually made of harakeke, creating strong yet flexible lashings.
Entering off Wellesley St, Te Waihorotiu is three levels:
The main ticket area off the street, in this case entering from Wellesley St but other entrances are off Victoria St and Albert St;
Station concourse more than 400m long, a giant impressive space spanning the length from Wellesley St to Victoria St;
Station platform, 203m long beneath that.
A tour is punitive due to so many stairs throughout giant underground levels, dug partly via cut and cover and partly by the tunnel boring machine.
The station and its three levels are now only accessible via stairs.
Escalators are installed but are not running yet.
“The stations are more expensive than the tunnels,” Brockie says of the new mid-town structure.
All the elements of design and showcasing history, links and mana whenua contribution is something which brings the CEO great pride.
Brockie says: “No other train station in the world will look like this one.”
