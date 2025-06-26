In a 2022 report on the governance of the CRL project, Auditor-General John Ryan said the estimated cost to enable the CRL to start passenger services was about $5.5b.

"More trains, faster times" is the promise from the City Rail Link when it opens in 2026.

“These works will provide capacity for 27,000 passengers each hour during peak time,” Ryan said.

KiwiRail general manager metros Jon Knight told the Herald in October 2022 that the rail network rebuild “is part of enabling the CRL day-one capacity increase to 27,000 passenger trips”.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said businesses were looking forward to the CRL opening, but the patronage numbers appeared to be going in the wrong direction.

The CRL is due to open to passengers next year. Photo / City Rail Link

Lambert said the current train patronage in the city centre was about 10,000 passengers per hour, meaning passenger numbers will nearly double.

“Auckland Transport must operate the passenger train network in a financially responsible way. This means providing the right frequency and capacity of trains to meet demand, supporting our ambitions for growth in train use without oversupplying or incurring excessive cost,” he said.

The 19,000 figure would be achieved by running a maximum of 16 trains per hour per direction, using a mix of three-car and six-car trains.

“We are increasing our train fleet by about 30% to make this possible, and hiring more train drivers and crews,” Lambert said.

Reaching 27,000 passengers per hour would require more trains to run at 18 trains per hour per direction, all using six-car trains, he said.

The CRL is designed for a maximum capacity of 54,000 passengers per hour. This goal is decades away and requires an investment of more than $6b for new electric trains and stabling facilities, new rail lines, lengthening stations for nine-car trains, removing level crossings and further upgrades to signalling technology.

In the lead-up to the opening of the CRL, KiwiRail has been working on a $550 million project since 2023 to rebuild the network’s ageing foundations, involving regular closures of part or all of the commuter rail services for short and longer periods.

“We are confident the network will be in good shape to accommodate the increase in traffic,” KiwiRail chief metro and capital programme officer Dave Gordon said.

The rail network rebuild has been taking place since 2023. Photo / Alex Burton

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the Government made a substantial investment of $159m in the rail network rebuild in the 2024 Budget, increasing train volumes to 16 trains per hour.

He said the 19,000 patronage figure for the CRL on day one was an operational issue for AT.

A statement from the mayoral office said Wayne Brown understood AT was working closely with KiwiRail to ensure services were optimised when the rail link opened.

“Mayor Brown understands government funding provided to KiwiRail ... will support the rail maintenance work needed to ensure the network operates reliably once the CRL opens,” the statement said.

When he stood for the mayoralty in 2022, Brown predicted patronage would be lower than planned, saying by the time the CRL opened, so many businesses would have failed that citizens would have learned not to be there. He has also supported the project, saying it would deliver benefits for Aucklanders.

Beck said that on the face of it, the patronage numbers looked concerning and meant it would take longer for the central city to recover from the CRL build and associated roadworks.

“I’m concerned about the overall number of people in the central city. There has been a drive to get cars out before we have had great [public] transport, and businesses are feeling the pain, particularly in the midtown area,” she said.

Auckland councillor Mike Lee has played a key role in the revitalisation of rail in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland councillor Mike Lee, who has played a major role in the revitalisation of commuter rail in Auckland over the past 20 years, said there was supposed to be a gargantuan leap in visitors coming to the city centre once the CRL opened.

Lee said that may have been true when construction of the CRL began in 2016 and rail patronage was increasing year by year, but the project had been used to roll out what he labelled “reckless street improvements” that had turned people away from the city centre.

“The result is graphically symbolised by the closing of Smith & Caugheys, just one of dozens of businesses that have closed in the city centre,” Lee said.

Lambert said after the CRL opened, patronage would be continually reviewed.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.