The speed was deliberately slow, about 5km/h, allowing technicians to complete their first round of underground checks and balances relating to tunnel clearance, power supply, and signalling.

The first train at the new Karanga-a-Hape undergroiund station last night.

Getting the green signal to proceed came after exhaustive planning and safety checks that peaked last week when the tunnels’ overhead electricity lines went live to power trains.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown called the test service “momentous”, saying after the project’s share of challenges it’s good to see progress toward a better public transport system delivering benefits for Aucklanders.

“I’ve always said I was determined to get the project finished and over the line, and we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said what started under the previous National Government, the CRL will double Auckland’s rail capacity and reduce congestion when it opens in 2026, enabling Aucklanders to get to where they want to go quickly and safely meaning a more productive Auckland.

“There is still a lot more work to do, but it’s great to see measurable progress being made on-site as we countdown to the CRL opening next year,” he said.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

When the CRL opens, patronage will rise from 15,000 passengers per hour to 27,000, but more costly work is needed on the rail network, including removing rail crossings and lengthening platforms for nine-car carriages, to run at a maximum capacity of 54,000 passengers an hour during peak times.

Minister of Auckland Simeon Brown said the CRL will be a game-changer for Auckland’s public transport network, turning Britomart from a dead-end station into a through station, enhancing connections between the central city and the wider rail network.

Bevan Assink, KiwiRail’s programme director for the CRL, said the test trial confirms that trains and the CRL infrastructure can seamlessly integrate with the wider KiwiRail network.

The City Rail Link promises "More trains, faster times" when it opens in 2026.

He said tests will accelerate in the coming weeks, including brake testing on one of the steepest sections of railway in New Zealand, recovery procedures, and the start of hands-on training for drivers.

“The start of CRL dynamic testing in the tunnels closely follows another key milestone - the successful completion of KiwiRail’s latest stage of its network upgrade programme,” Assink said.

CRL Ltd chief executive Patrick Brockie said it was made clear last November that the first train was not on a critical path and a later running of the first train has no impact on the programme.

CRL Ltd is due to hand over the CRL in November this year to Auckland Transport for further testing before it opens to passengers sometime in 2026.

The CRL’s original cost was between $2b and $3b and was expected to be completed in 2023-24.

