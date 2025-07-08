No, Jacinda Ardern hasn’t been asked to appear before the Covid Royal Commission

This means that while Ardern might be asked to appear, a decision to ask her to appear has not been made.

A Royal Commission does have the power to summons people to appear. As Ardern lives in the United States, this power would have limited effect and could only be used if she were in New Zealand.

The statement from the inquiry suggested it would be unlikely to force Ardern to appear, noting its terms of reference “require the inquiry to take a non-adversarial approach to its work”.

The statement said the inquiry will share the witness list and more information about the planned August public hearing “in due course”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the Government will put the country into lockdown to try to stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, Parliament, Wellington. 23 March, 2020.

The statement held the door open to allowing Ardern, or other submitters, not to appear in public.

“Public hearings are just one way the inquiry can gather evidence, in addition to private interviews, written correspondence, stakeholder engagements, public submissions and document analysis,” it said.

The confusion appears to have arisen after Grant Illingworth KC, the chairman of the inquiry’s second phase, spoke to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge on Monday.

Illingworth said issues relating to Ardern’s appearance were a “work in progress”.

“We’ll be explaining the situation and who is appearing in due course,” Illingworth said.

Illingworth said approaches had been made to some people to appear, but whether or not they had responded was “confidential”.

Unlike phase one of the Royal Commission, phase two includes public hearings, where evidence is heard in a public forum.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, appearing on Herald NOW on Tuesday, said he had issues with the way the second phase of the Royal Commission had been set up, particularly the decision to exclude from consideration, the years that NZ First was governing with Labour.

“The fact that the [Royal Commission] terms of reference specifically exclude decisions made when NZ First were part of the [Labour-led coalition] Government … I think the terms of reference have been deliberately constructed to achieve a particular outcome, particularly around providing a platform for those who have conspiracy theorist views.

“That seems to have been specifically written into the terms of reference that they get maximum airtime.”

Hipkins told RNZ’s Morning Report that he has heard from the Royal Commission and received a “relatively big list of questions” last week.

“I am starting to work through those right now,” he said.