New Zealand


Labour’s Chris Hipkins says Covid inquiry terms platform conspiracy theorists

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins on Covid inquiry, Tāmaki Makaurau, banks and tax. Video / Herald NOW

The terms of reference in the new Covid-19 inquiry have been constructed to provide a platform for those with conspiracy theorist views, Labour leader Chris Hipkins says.

The National-led coalition Government decided in June last year to establish a “phase 2” of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 Lessons,



