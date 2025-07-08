Two-year-old golden retriever Remmy rescued after being stuck on a cliff for two hours. Video / George Heard

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A family is relieved and grateful to rescuers after their beloved pet dog fell off a walking track and spent two hours down a cliff this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Oxford and Christchurch walked 40 minutes into the Ashley Gorge waterfall loop track in North Canterbury before abseiling down a bank to retrieve Remy the golden retriever.

Shift manager Simon Lyford said it was a “lengthy journey” to locate the stranded dog, who was 6m down a bank.

A specialist lines rescue team was called in to help with the pooch’s recovery.