Health NZ confirmed the proposed trial would no longer go ahead at Wellington Regional Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has decided not to proceed with a proposed trial that was going to cut 12 maternity and gynaecology beds at Wellington Regional Hospital.

The trial was aimed at making more room for patients from the overcrowded emergency department, according to a leaked memo.

But after an emotional meeting on Monday with staff, who felt blindsided by the proposal, Health NZ has backtracked, saying it understands the importance of these services to women and families across the region.

“After careful consideration of feedback from a broad range of stakeholders, the proposal will not continue.