Health New Zealand won’t proceed with cutting Wellington Hospital maternity and gynaecology beds

RNZ
2 mins to read

Health NZ confirmed the proposed trial would no longer go ahead at Wellington Regional Hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has decided not to proceed with a proposed trial that was going to cut 12 maternity and gynaecology beds at Wellington Regional Hospital.

The trial was aimed at making more room for patients from the overcrowded emergency department, according to a leaked

