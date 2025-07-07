Health NZ board re-established by Government

Health New Zealand commissioner Lester Levy will chair the new governance board for the next year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Health New Zealand commissioner Lester Levy will chair the new governance board for the next year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Government is re-establishing the Health New Zealand governance board, putting current commissioner Lester Levy in charge.

The board was axed a year ago, when the Government said it had serious concerns about oversight and a budget blowout.

Levy was then brought in to lead the agency, saying his priorities were reducing wait times and improving productivity.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said under Levy’s leadership as commissioner, Health NZ had delivered a strong financial plan, and a clear health delivery plan was now in place.