Health NZ board re-established by Government

“He is refocusing the organisation on patients and driving progress on the Government’s health targets, which are seeing waitlists reduced,” Brown said.
Brown said Levy would chair the new board for a 12-month term to ensure continuity of leadership.
He said he would begin a nomination process later this year for a permanent chair to take effect from July next year.
Other key appointments announced by the minister:
- Dr Andrew Connolly, a senior surgeon and clinical leader, was appointed deputy chair.
- Board members included Roger Jarrold, Dr Frances Hughes, Parekawhia McLean, Peter McCardle, and Terry Moore.
- Hamiora Bowkett was appointed as Crown Observer to support and monitor Health NZ.
- A new infrastructure committee, chaired by Dr Margaret Wilsher, would oversee the delivery of critical health projects, supported by experienced members: Mark Binns, James Christmas, Sarah Sinclair, Evan Davies, and Jarrold.
- RNZ
