Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Health NZ told to give private hospitals 10-year outsourcing contracts

RNZ
4 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown says 10-year contracts with private hospitals would 'improve the cost effectiveness of delivery'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Simeon Brown says 10-year contracts with private hospitals would 'improve the cost effectiveness of delivery'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Anusha Bradley of RNZ

Health NZ has been directed to give private hospitals 10-year outsourcing contracts to perform elective surgeries.

Health Minister Simeon Brown made the request in his Letter of Expectations to Health New Zealand’s Commissioner Lester Levy, which was sent in March, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand