Rural midwife shortage sparks call for job opportunities for spouses

By Sally Wenley
In 2024, the College of Midwives estimated a 40% shortfall of practising midwives throughout New Zealand. Photo / College of Midwives

By Sally Wenley of RNZ

Ongoing concerns about the lack of midwives in remote areas have led to a call for spouses to be given job opportunities too.

Last year the College of Midwives estimated a 40% shortfall of practising midwives throughout the country.

Emma Bilous, a rural midwife of 30 years, said country couples are bearing the brunt of the shortage and changes are needed from the top.

“I think perhaps if we considered a slightly different approach where we built policy that met rural needs first and then built it back to the centres.”

Bilous said a way to attract midwives to rural regions would be to ensure there was a local school for their children, as well as work for their partner.

“Attracting people into rural areas is often around actually having jobs not just for the midwives but for other members of the family too.

“It’s a problem that has a lot of parts to it.

“It’s not always a case of throwing a bit more money at it.”

Te Whatu Ora chief midwife Laura Aileone said she acknowledged there was still significant work to be undertaken to ensure services met rural communities' midwifery and maternity needs.

She said the newly established Rural Health National Clinical Network was dedicated to addressing rural health challenges and improving the care and outcomes for rural communities.

- RNZ


