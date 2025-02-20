In 2024, the College of Midwives estimated a 40% shortfall of practising midwives throughout New Zealand. Photo / College of Midwives

By Sally Wenley of RNZ

Ongoing concerns about the lack of midwives in remote areas have led to a call for spouses to be given job opportunities too.

Last year the College of Midwives estimated a 40% shortfall of practising midwives throughout the country.

Emma Bilous, a rural midwife of 30 years, said country couples are bearing the brunt of the shortage and changes are needed from the top.

“I think perhaps if we considered a slightly different approach where we built policy that met rural needs first and then built it back to the centres.”